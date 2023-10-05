Promoted: How Micouris has been a rookie sensation in Radical Cup UK

Micouris' motorsport journey commenced at the age of seven in karting, having been inspired by his father, whose mechanical engineering background played a significant role in nurturing Micouris' enthusiasm and understanding of the technical aspects in racing.

“It all began with my dad introducing me to karting at a very young age,” he explained. “He had a passion for motorsport and had worked extensively on performance cars in the past.

“Whilst he didn't have the opportunity to pursue motorsport himself, he saw the potential in me and nurtured my passion for motor racing. He has been a massive help in guiding me throughout my journey in motorsport.”

That journey began with 'Arrive and Drive' Bambino karts at Daytona in Milton Keynes. But Micouris soon progressed from there and, shortly after his eighth birthday, secured his ARKS karting licence and began racing in Honda Cadet.

Since then, he has accumulated countless wins and podiums, achieving his first MSA championship aged just nine, before going on to win a further seven titles.

His success in karting led to Micouris being selected by Motorsport UK to represent the UK in the FIA Karting Academy Championship, where a close season-long battle culminated in him finishing joint third in the points.

Sim racing has also played a pivotal role in honing Micouris' skills as a racing driver off the track, starting with Gran Turismo on the PlayStation where he competed in professional events and became the European, Middle East, and Africa champion.

Nowadays, spending time on more advanced simulation titles provides a platform for honing his skills further and maintaining freshness off the track. Micouris currently holds the top spot on the leaderboard at the Radical Esports Experience at the Silverstone Museum, and on Radical’s own simulator at Donington Park.

The Motorsport UK Academy has provided further support and training, including with media skills, sponsor acquisition, fitness, and classroom-based education.

A previous graduate of the Motorsport UK Academy was 2022 Radical SR1 Cup champion Daryl DeLeon, who was instrumental in introducing Micouris to Radical. When the opportunity came to drive a SR1 for the first time, he took full advantage and matched the pole time in his first session – immediately capturing the attention of both teams and sponsors alike.

On his debut at Donington in April, Micouris claimed two wins from the opening three races, an ideal introduction to the Radical paddock and the start of his title campaign.

Throughout the season, he showed no signs of slowing down, his debut campaign in cars resulting in nine wins, 17 podiums, 15 fastest laps, three SR1 lap records and, of course, the title of Radical SR1 champion and overall Radical Cup UK champion 2023.

Going into the final round with a 154-point lead, Micouris was given the chance to test the new Radical SR1 XXR launched earlier in 2023 to see how it compares to his first-generation machine.

“Straight out of the box the car feels perfectly balanced and immediately gives you confidence to keep pushing and pushing to see what it can do,” he said. “It’s just as fun to drive as my car, but the XXR feels improved and more refined.”

The new SR1 XXR represents the first update to Radical’s entry-level model in six years. Upgrades include a new fifth-generation RPE racing specification engine, LMP-inspired ‘central fin’, and further durability updates.