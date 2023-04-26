Entry-level SR1 is the latest Radical to get XXR upgrade

The SR1 was first conceived in 2012 and has acted as an entry point for drivers wishing to race prototype machinery.

It will now undergo an upgrade courtesy of the XXR modifications, which have already been implemented on Radical's SR3 and SR10 models.

The changes include a new aerodynamic design in the form of a central LMP-inspired ‘fin’ and a new engine, the Generation 5 1340cc power unit from Radical’s bespoke engine facility.

Reliability has also been improved, while other areas that have been uprated include external gear position sensors for the gearbox, and a reduction in mass for the connecting rods, crankshaft pins and the ignition system.

James Pinkerton, Radical Motorsport’s head of research and development as well as a double Radical SR1 Cup champion, said: “The SR1 will always be special to me, as I’ve witnessed first-hand how approachable it is for drivers wanting to take the step up in their racing careers.

Radical SR1 with XXR upgrades Photo by: Radical

“When developing the Gen. 5 RPE engine, we wanted to optimise its potential as much as possible, while staying true to what makes the SR1 so user-friendly.

“Although the entry-level racer, the SR1 XXR offers an outstanding package with unparalleled performance for the money, that will get you on the grid in a professionally administered race series.

“SR1 and SR3 models currently make up the majority of grids in the 12 Radical Cup championships around the world, with over 200 SR1s sold to date.

“Racers with the SR1 XXR will still be eligible to race in the PRO SR1 classes of Radical Cup championships around the world, too.”

Joe Anwyll, Radical Motorsport CEO, added: “After the launch of SR3 XXR and SR10 XXR, it was only right to align the SR1 under the XXR banner too as, after all, it has proven to be the pillar of our company ethos – we make racers.”

The updated SR1 XXR is available to order now through Radical Motorsport’s global dealer network, with production expected to begin later this year.

