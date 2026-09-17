Smith on the move in Autosport National Rankings

Junior Saloons ace Ollie Smith is the highest-placed climber in this week’s Autosport National Rankings.

Smith topped the Rankings earlier in the season, and his single victory from the three races at Snetterton for the Citroen Saxo-based series has lifted him from 10th to sixth.

That puts him up to 12 wins for the 2026 season, three adrift of table-topper Callum Grant.

But Smith wasn’t the highest-placed driver in the Rankings in action over the weekend. Success in the Ginetta GT Championship has been the bedrock of second-placed William Antrobus’s year, but the teenager’s parallel campaign in the Mazda MX-5 SuperCup has also netted him a few more for his tally. Antrobus missed out on victory at Anglesey, so remains just behind Grant at the top of the table.

The Autosport National Rankings is a table to show the drivers who have won the most car races in the UK and Ireland across the calendar year, with each victory counting equally.

Behind Smith, the next highest mover this week is Jack Ashton. He has long been the top contender in the Metro Cup series, and netted a class victory from the three races at Anglesey to move himself up 10 positions to 16th.

Also at the North Wales circuit, Jordan Pimley continued his successful season in the MX-5 Clubman series with one more win, moving up 11 positions to 17th, while Chris Roberts chalked up more honours in the CNC Heads Sports/Saloons series.

Chris Roberts Photo by: Mick Walker

At the wheel of his BMW M4, Roberts won one race overall and took class honours in another, and breaks into the top 50 this week in 28th.

Up at Knockhill, Adam Morrison has been doing a lot of winning in his class with his Mini Cooper in the local Modsports series. Two more wins from three races bring him into the top 50 in 30th.

Victories in the Scottish Legends have been split very evenly this season, with Angus Scrivener’s solitary success last weekend bringing him into 43rd equal, and Ryan McLeish’s brace putting him 49th.

In between the Knockhill movers and shakers are two more drivers who enjoyed success at Snetterton. Piers Grange is a fixture of historic touring car racing and his double in his Ford Falcon in the Pre 66 set puts him 39th, while Paul Oggelsby’s two-out-of-three weekend in the Caterham 270R series promotes him to 46th.

Autosport National Driver Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall Class Total 1 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Merlyn Mk5/7/Van Diemen/March 79B/Brabham BT21B) 15 0 15 2 William Antrobus (Ginetta G56 GTP8/Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 13 1 14 3 Connor Kay (Lotus Elan 26R/MG Midget/TVR Tuscan) 9 5 14 4 Chris Needham (Legends Ford Coupe) 13 0 13 5 Luis Beilicke (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 10 13 6 Ollie Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 12 0 12 7 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 11 1 12 8 Lewis Barker (Honda Civic Type R) 10 2 12 9 Dara McInerney (Ford Fiesta Zetec S) 11 0 11 10 Oli Willmott (Mini Cooper S) 11 0 11 11 Aaron Thompson (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11 12 Dan Polley (WEV Vee) 10 0 10 13 Matt Higginson (Jedi Mk6/7) 10 0 10 14 Michael Saunders (TVR Tuscan Challenge) 9 1 10 15 Peter Keen (BMW 116i) 3 7 10 16 Jack Ashton (Rover Metro 100) 2 8 10 17 Jordan Pimley (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 18 George Line (Dallara F308) 9 0 9 19 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus Titanium) 9 0 9 20 Jake McAleer (Porsche 997S) 9 0 9 21 Eddie Mawer (Locost 7 Ma7da) 9 0 9 22 Bob Barron (Honda Civic EG) 9 0 9 23 Gilbert Yates (Ferrari 296 Challenge/McLaren 720S GT3 Evo) 9 0 9 24 Luke Cooper (Swift SC20/Swift SC92F) 9 0 9 25 Jim Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9 26 Jack Robinson (Jaguar XK8/Jaguar XJR6) 7 2 9 27 Anton Landon (Cyana Mk2/Fisher Fury) 6 3 9 28 Chris Roberts (BMW M4) 4 5 9 29 Jacob Heap (Mini Cooper) 0 9 9 30 Adam Morrison (Mini Cooper S) 0 9 9 31 Brian Thornton (Caterham 7 270R) 8 0 8 32 Richard Jepp (Peugeot 108/Mini Cooper) 8 0 8 33 Warren Allen (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8 34 Ben Glasswell (Reynard SF77) 8 0 8 35 Callum Voisin (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup) 8 0 8 36 Brian Caudwell (American Shelby Cobra/TVR Grantura) 7 1 8 37 Rod Birley (Ford Escort WRC/BMW E36) 7 1 8 38 Ethan Hall (Porsche Boxster S 986) 6 2 8 39 Piers Grange (Ford Falcon/Ford Escort Mk2) 6 2 8 40 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 5 3 8 41 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 6 8 42 Alex Ames (Brabham BT6/Van Diemen/Jaguar E-type Lightweight) 7 0 7 43= Lewis Goff (Ginetta G40 Junior Evo) 7 0 7 43= Angus Scrivener (Legends 34 Coupe) 7 0 7 45 Tom Gadd (Van Diemen RF81) 7 0 7 46 Paul Oggelsby (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 47 Ali Topley (Ford Focus Cup ST300) 7 0 7 48 Corey Webber (Honda Civic) 7 0 7 49 Ryan McLeish (Legends 34 Coupe) 7 0 7 50 Joe Marshall (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport) 7 0 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or pro-am classes).

Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.