Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
Formula 1
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Alonso over ADUO?

Evans favourite to become WRC champion as Rally Saudi Arabia is cancelled

WRC
WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
Evans favourite to become WRC champion as Rally Saudi Arabia is cancelled

Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Ogura set to make MotoGP return in Austria

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Ogura set to make MotoGP return in Austria

Bezzecchi still confident of MotoGP title glory despite error-prone 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Bezzecchi still confident of MotoGP title glory despite error-prone 2026

Smith on the move in Autosport National Rankings

National
National
Smith on the move in Autosport National Rankings

Former Mercedes F1 tech chief Elliott joins Alpine as CTO

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Former Mercedes F1 tech chief Elliott joins Alpine as CTO

Tsunoda's in-depth look at why he failed to master Red Bull’s F1 car in 2025

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tsunoda's in-depth look at why he failed to master Red Bull’s F1 car in 2025
MotoGP San Marino GP

Marquez "silencing" theory on 'Aprilia or Ducati tracks' - di Giannantonio

Marquez has 'silenced' the theory about ‘Aprilia or Ducati tracks’ in MotoGP, believes di Giannantonio

Rachit Thukral Matteo Nugnes
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio believes the riders are ultimately making a bigger difference than track characteristics in the battle between Ducati and Aprilia in the 2026 MotoGP season.

The current championship has ebbed and flowed between MotoGP’s two Italian manufacturers, with the Aprilia RS-GP stronger in fast-and-flowing corners and the Ducati GP26 performing better at stop-and-go layouts.

This has led to the calendar effectively being divided into races that are expected to better suit the Aprilia or the Ducati, based on each track’s layout and characteristics.

Although Di Giannantonio does not deny that certain circuits can suit one bike more than another, he feels Marc Marquez’s recent run of form - five wins in the last seven - proves that it will not be the deciding factor in the title race.

"In my opinion, looking for tracks that favour Ducati or Aprilia is something you journalists are particularly interested in, just as I used to hear people talk about ‘Honda tracks’ or 'Yamaha tracks,’” said the Italian, who rides the same factory-spec GP26 as Marquez.

“There are incredible riders at both manufacturers, and whoever does the best job wins. That’s the truth. Aprilia is doing a great job and has achieved great results on some tracks, but the truth is that Marquez is silencing everyone. It all depends on how you work on the bike."

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images

Di Giannantonio was Ducati’s best-performing rider for much of the first half of the season, with his consistency making him an outside contender for the title before Marquez’s resurgence. 

However, he has failed to finish on the podium in a Sunday race since his Catalan Grand Prix win in May, leaving him 51 points behind joint championship leaders Marquez and Jorge Martin.

At Misano, he qualified just outside the front row in fourth, but a poor start left him 10th on the opening lap. He recovered to finish seventh, more than 20s down on race winner Marquez. 

Di Giannantonio admitted that his mood is mixed heading into this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, with his recent results not reflecting his outright pace.

"We’re showing good, often excellent, speed at every track. It’s a shame about this weekend, though, because in my opinion we’d done everything right," he said.

“On Saturday, we were close to the front row in qualifying and then the podium, and on Sunday, I could have had a great race. 

“We’ll arrive in Austria in a negative mood, but only because a series of negative things piled up. In my opinion, morale should be high.

"We’re fourth in the world championship and we’re doing a great job. So we’re heading to Austria in high spirits because we can do well.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Quartararo explains why Yamaha relationship has strained ahead of Honda move
Next article Bezzecchi still confident of MotoGP title glory despite error-prone 2026

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

Bezzecchi still confident of MotoGP title glory despite error-prone 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Bezzecchi still confident of MotoGP title glory despite error-prone 2026

Are Aprilia riders making it too easy for Marquez to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Are Aprilia riders making it too easy for Marquez to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

Norris completes first full test in McLaren’s Le Mans Hypercar

WEC
WEC
Norris completes first full test in McLaren’s Le Mans Hypercar
More from
Marc Marquez

Marquez: MotoGP rivals gave me a “present” - and it tastes “sweet”

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Marquez: MotoGP rivals gave me a “present” - and it tastes “sweet”

What is behind Marquez's shoulder recovery photo?

MotoGP
MotoGP
What is behind Marquez's shoulder recovery photo?

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marquez is just one part of it
More from
Ducati Team

Why Misano could deliver the closest Ducati-Aprilia fight of MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Why Misano could deliver the closest Ducati-Aprilia fight of MotoGP 2026

The "scary" slipstream battle between Marquez and Bezzecchi that decided the Aragon GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
The "scary" slipstream battle between Marquez and Bezzecchi that decided the Aragon GP

Hamilton, Toyota, Marquez: Three motorsport giants still writing history

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Hamilton, Toyota, Marquez: Three motorsport giants still writing history

Latest news

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Alonso over ADUO?

Evans favourite to become WRC champion as Rally Saudi Arabia is cancelled

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
Evans favourite to become WRC champion as Rally Saudi Arabia is cancelled

Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Ogura set to make MotoGP return in Austria

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Ogura set to make MotoGP return in Austria