Slater builds Autosport National Driver Rankings advantage

Slater has been the class of the field so far this year and has taken his 2023 tally to 14 wins from 18 races after three further triumphs at Snetterton.

While he may have only enjoyed very narrow margins of victory this time, there is nothing small about his lead at the top of Autosport's winners' table as he is now four clear of second-placed James Clarke.

But Slater was not the only Ginetta driver to boost their position after Snetterton success - in fact all of the drivers to improve inside the top 10 this week were at the wheel of the Yorkshire sportscars.

Luke Reade failed to win any of the seven Ginetta GT contests at the Silverstone G Fest event earlier this month but he returned to form in Norfolk and also scored a hat-trick.

The treble has taken him to nine wins for the year and moves him up from 13th to fifth on the leaderboard.

Completing the trio of Ginetta improvers is Nick White, who took two GT Academy wins - but was tagged by rival Ravi Ramyead in the other race - to climb 20 spots into eighth.

Another driver inside the top 10 did actually add to their victory total last weekend, but Lucas Romanek's sole National Formula Ford 1600 triumph at Donington Park was not enough to stop him from slipping down a place to seventh.

Dan Zelos scored his sixth Mini Challenge win of the season at Oulton Park - JEP/MSI

Further back, Dan Zelos celebrated a sixth Mini Challenge win of a strong campaign at Oulton Park to leap from 22nd to 14th.

He is now two positions ahead of GB4 pacesetter Tom Mills, who claimed another win at Snetterton to rise from 29th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 14 0 14 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 10 0 10 3 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 4 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 9 0 9 5 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 9 0 9 6 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 9 0 9 7 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 8 0 8 8 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 7 0 7 9 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6 10 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 11 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 6 0 6 12= James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 12= Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6 14 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 6 0 6 15 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 16 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 6 0 6 17= Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 17= Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 6 0 6 19 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 6 0 6 20 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 2 4 6 21 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 4 6 22 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 6 6 23 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 6 6 24 Colin Turkington (BMW 330e M Sport/BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 5 0 5 25= Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 0 5 25= Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 5 0 5 27 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 5 0 5 28 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 5 0 5 29 Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 5 0 5 30 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 5 0 5 31 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 32 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5 33 John Village (Village V2) 5 0 5 34 Shane Kelly (Morgan CX +4/Praga R1) 5 0 5 35 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 5 0 5 36 Jonathan Mitchell (Caterham 7 420R/Revolution 500SC) 4 1 5 37 Chris Beighton (Sunbeam Tiger/Lola T70 Mk3B) 4 1 5 38 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 3 2 5 39 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S) 1 4 5 40 Tom Wood (Radical SR1) 0 5 5 41 Olly Samways (Mighty Mini) 0 5 5 42 Ryan Polley (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4 43 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Lotus Cortina) 4 0 4 44 Nigel Greensall (TVR Griffith 200/Ford Capri/Lotus Elan GTS) 4 0 4 45 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4 46 Steve Hewson (Porsche Cayman) 4 0 4 47 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 4 0 4 48 Daryl DeLeon (Radical SR3) 4 0 4 49 Marcus Pett (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4 50 Shaun Goverd (Citroen AX) 4 0 4 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.