National novelties: Replica Rouse Capri and unusual Fiesta

There are always some interesting and unusual machines in action in the world of national motorsport - and here are three such examples from last weekend's race meetings

PIC CAP EQUIPE 70s 2 rob cull

Cull's Capri: Rouse replica

Equipe Classic Racing co-owner Rob Cull’s labour of love, an Andy Rouse Ford Capri replica, had its latest outing last weekend.

After its engine failure on its Brands Hatch debut, the Capri had a standard two-litre road unit in at Silverstone in the Equipe 70s race.

“We’re waiting on the three-litre to come in,” said Cull. “We’ve got about 100bhp instead of 260, but the car ran really well. Once we have some power, it’s going to be a hoot to drive.”

Upgraded MG3: Robertson's added turbo

Robertson is attempting to make MG3 competitive against regular MG ZRs

Robertson is attempting to make MG3 competitive against regular MG ZRs

Photo by: Mick Walker

Colin Robertson raced his MG3 for the first time this year, this time with a turbo to negate the MG3’s weight disadvantage.

He finished 10th and eighth at Silverstone, with championship bosses hopeful he will blaze a trail by showing that the modern MG3 can be competitive in the MG Trophy.

“We went to our maximum boost setting [in race two] and it was almost keeping up with the [MG ZR] 170s,” said Robertson. “I want to be beyond that, I’m going to have to do some modifications.”

Unusual Fiesta: Rudge's Mk2

Wide-arched Fiesta was in action at Castle Combe

Wide-arched Fiesta was in action at Castle Combe

Photo by: Steve Jones

Jason Rudge debuted his new wide-arched Ford Fiesta Mk2 in the Classic Touring Car races at Castle Combe last weekend.

Rudge previously raced a Fiesta XR2 of similar vintage, but was tempted by the more modified version, powered by a two-litre Zetec engine, when delivering a car to a customer in Scotland.

Rudge recommissioned the car, which had previously been used mainly in sprints, to meet the latest circuit racing regulations and plans significant further development with assistance from Kevin Clarke’s Intersport Racing operation.

“It pulled very well,” said the West Midlander, who took a best result of 10th from the two Historic and Classic Thunder Saloon races. “But fifth gear’s very short so, by the time I’ve hit the bend in the pit straight, I’m in fifth gear and I’m flat out. I’m going to up the revs as well because it’s only revving to 7000 at the minute and it’s got a fair bit more in it.”

Pic of the week:

Marshals watch the action at the Silverstone MG and Triumph 100 event

Marshals watch the action at the Silverstone MG and Triumph 100 event

Photo by: Mick Walker

