National News

Six Black wins takes Legends racer to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Autosport National Driver Rankings leader Lucky Khera may have added another two wins last weekend, but Stewart Black was the star of the show, taking an incredible six victories.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
Khera's latest triumphs came in the Britcar Trophy at Silverstone in a BMW E46 he shared with Lee Frost and followed a week where he failed to add to his 2022 tally, missing out in the Ferrari Challenge.

But his advantage at the head of the leaderboard has only been extended by one to four wins, thanks to the impressive efforts of Black.

The Scottish Legends racer was unstoppable at Knockhill, winning all six races, despite Ben Mason pushing Black hard in several of the bouts.

That sextet of wins has sent Black from outside the top 50 straight up to second and he is now Khera's closest challenger. A repeat performance at the next round could threaten Khera's strong position.

While no-one else managed to take six wins at Knockhill, other drivers did boost their position thanks to success north of the border.

The Caterham Graduates hordes trekked to Scotland and Jamie Winrow was rewarded with a hat-trick of Sigma 135 class wins, allowing him to storm 27 places up the winners' table and into fourth.

Completing those on the march in the top 20 thanks to Scottish success is Harry Senior, whose Sigma 150 victory sent him from 24th to 16th on the leaderboard.

There were plenty of other notable movers away from Knockhill, too - including Dave Griffin.

The BMW M3 pilot burst up to sixth last week and has now moved into third having taken a Modern Classics class win at Brands Hatch.

Also on the march is MG Owners' Club dominator Steve McDermid, the ZR racer taking two more wins at Silverstone to improve by 20 spots and move to eighth.

Joining him in the top 10 is historics ace Benn Simms. Although he narrowly missed out in both of the Historic Formula Ford 2000 contests at Cadwell Park, he did take a class win in Formula Junior to climb from 13th to 10th.

Further back, Mike Williamson topped his class in each of the guesting Northern Saloons and Sports encounters at Cadwell in his Mitsubishi to surge from outside the top 50 into 12th place.

Making a similar leap is Zak Blackwell, who took his 2022 tally to six wins among the Mini Cooper S class of the Kumho BMW category, after a Silverstone brace that has lifted him to 14th.

But one driver who missed out on Silverstone success is Harry Hickton.

He has been the teenager to beat in the Junior Saloon Car category so far this year but failed to win either of the races in Northamptonshire, meaning he falls to seventh in the rankings instead of potentially climbing to second.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 6 6 12
2 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
3 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7
4 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 4 3 7
5 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 7 7
6 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 6 0 6
7 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6
8 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
9 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6
10 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 5 1 6
11 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 4 2 6
12 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 4 6
13 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6
14 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 6 6
15 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
16 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 5 0 5
17 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 5 0 5
18 Christian Douglas (TVR Griffith 400/Ariel Atom) 5 0 5
19 Marc Warren (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5
20 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
21 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 5 0 5
22 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 5 0 5
23 Tom McArthur (Titan Mk4/Merlyn Mk20) 5 0 5
24 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 5 0 5
25 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 5 0 5
26 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 0 5
27 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
28 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 5 0 5
29 Cody Tree (Phantom P94) 4 1 5
30 Jordan Harrison (Lola T540E) 3 2 5
31 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 3 2 5
32 Tom Waterfield (Cooper Mk9/Cooper T41) 3 2 5
33 Craig Land (Locost 7) 2 3 5
34 Mike Seabourne (Jaguar XJS) 0 5 5
35 Josh Cook (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4
36 John Mickel (34 Ford Coupe) 4 0 4
37 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 4 0 4
38 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 4 0 4
39= Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 4 0 4
39= Joshua Law (MCR S2) 4 0 4
41 Colin Queen (Ray GR18) 4 0 4
42 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 4 0 4
43= Kevin Kivlochan (AC Cobra/Morgan +8) 4 0 4
43= Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 4 0 4
45 Michael Cullen (Lotus Cortina/Stryker) 4 0 4
46 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4
47 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 4 0 4
48 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S) 4 0 4
49 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 4 0 4
50= Steven Gray (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4
50= Scott Austin (Alfa Romeo 156) 4 0 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

