The unusual sights in club motorsport this week

Rare car: Peugeot 203

The unusual 1955 Peugeot 203 touring car of Stephen Chapman and Bryn Griffiths ran at Cadwell Park in a rare outing away from Goodwood.

REPORT: The best club racing action from last weekend

The 1400cc 203 Berline has been raced at Goodwood by Nicolas Minassian and is believed to be the only one racing in the UK.

“One other 203 is running in Europe – it's a bit different, but it does handle OK,” said Griffiths of the 67-year-old car. “We did the Members’ Meeting this year at Goodwood and it's a shame not to use it again.”

Unusual steed for Simms: Caravelle Mk2

Photo by: Mick Walker

With six Historic Sports Car Club championships under his belt, Benn Simms is quick in anything. Having raced Jim Blockley’s ex-Ken Sedgley Historic Formula 3 Chevron B17 at Donington Park last year, he showcased Blockley’s “for sale” FJunior Caravelle Mk2 at Cadwell Park last weekend.

One of a trio built by racer Bob Hicks – whose son James saddled the Mk3 – to John Tojeiro’s acolyte Richard Utley’s design, the short-wheelbase chassis was driven to two superb seconds.

“It handles very similarly to Stuart Rolt’s Elfin Formula Junior, which I raced in 2010,” said Simms.

A less common sight: MG Maestro

Photo by: Steve Hindle

Back in the mid-1980s, the brainiacs at Austin Rover Group conceived a unique multi-discipline series for its Golf GTI and XR3i-rivalling hot hatch: The MG Maestro Challenge. Combining circuit races, rallies, sprints, autotests and hillclimbs, the series was designed to showcase the car’s versatility and find the leading all-round driver.

Some notable names from the world of single-seaters and tin-tops made guest appearances, including Damon Hill and Gary Brabham, who enjoyed a spectacular crowd-pleasing tussle around Silverstone.

Thirty-five years on from that epic encounter, there aren’t many of these once magnificent machines left, so despite being the only entry in his class for the MG Owners’ Club’s annual visit to the home of British motorsport, it was still a joy to see and hear Anthony Bate provide those once familiar tyre-squealing antics.

A helping hand: EnduroKa 24-hours finishers

Photo by: Ollie Read

To make sure everyone was a classified finisher in the EnduroKa 24-hours at Anglesey last week, Steven Gilbert’s 77 Racing car was pushed over the line after expiring a lap from home.

Meanwhile, Turn 7 and North Motorsport both limped out for a final lap. Turn 7 only had one gear and North Motorsport had a blown head gasket.

Pic of the week:

Mark Walker's GN Thunderbug has a spectacular slide during the VSCC meeting at Donington Park Photo by: Steve Jones