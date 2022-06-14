Why a far-flung track is a literal hidden gem of British motorsport

“You basically drive to Oulton Park, and then it’s another hour on top.”

My media colleague’s description of travelling to the Anglesey Circuit was not one that filled me with much joy last week, knowing that a five-hour drive – at least – beckoned. This writer’s first visit to the coastal circuit was for the inaugural 24-hour EnduroKa race, one of two twice-around-the-clock contests taking place at the Welsh venue this year – but more on that shortly.

Back to the drive and, sure enough, as had been described to me, several hours later I was on the coast, enjoying the sunshine and taking in the stunning view of mountains to one side and the great expanse of the sea to the other. It felt more like a holiday trip to enjoy the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations rather than an outing for work, and any previous grumblings or misgivings by now had all but disappeared.

The view was no less stunning once I’d arrived at the circuit, with the coast in full view and the outline of mountains in the far distance. It’s not just the location that’s appealing, either – so is the circuit, as I was to find out during the course of sharing 24 hours behind the wheel of a Graves Motorsport-run machine.

There’s a plethora of different corners, some flat-out, with others requiring heavy braking, while elevation changes and an abrasive surface all added to the challenge. Corners such as Wales’s equivalent of the infamous Corkscrew at Laguna Seca and the banked Turn 2 hairpin meant there was plenty to keep drivers occupied.

As I was to discover, it also has something of its own micro-climate, with dark clouds filled with rain rolling in off the mountains and swirling in the area for any length of time, which no weather forecast could seemingly accurately predict. It truly is unique and something of a hidden gem in the sphere of UK motorsport against the might of MotorSport Vision-run venues or Silverstone’s blue-riband status.

Anglesey has a mix of tricky twisting corners and its seaside setting is unique in British motorsport Photo by: Ollie Read

“I think the circuit pretty much sells itself,” says Annette Freeman, commercial manager at the track. “Once you’ve been to Anglesey you know that it’s a unique circuit. It’s quite a technical circuit and the setting is fabulous.

“There is sort of a reticence if you haven’t been here, ‘it’s so far away, it’s difficult to get to’, but the actual racing that you get on track is fantastic. And, of course, for clubs it’s really difficult because they have to juggle their grids, circuits, they have budgets. So, for this year, we’re very happy they’ve placed their trust in Anglesey.”

It’s hard to believe that this circuit actually exists where it does, but it’s not just existing, it’s thriving in 2022, which Freeman alludes to. MotorSport Vision Racing, organiser of the EnduroKa series, returned to the circuit for the first time in a decade last week, while the vast majority of the other major clubs will visit the venue during the season. And that second 24-hour race, for machines powered by engines of less than two litres, will be held in September, further emphasising the appeal of the North Wales venue.

"The real frustration and challenge came when England and Scotland opened up for motorsport and we were still under Welsh regulations. And the frustration from people who started coming back to the circuit when we opened up for a limited number of trackdays was palpable" Annette Freeman

But all this racing activity is in stark contrast to just two years ago when the threat of COVID-19 loomed and cast the circuit’s future in doubt. The venue held just a single, small-scale trial 750 Motor Club fixture in 2020 and, while racing in England and eventually Scotland got back under way, it wasn’t the case for Anglesey.

Pandemic restrictions on gatherings and events remained in place for Wales, making the return of racing impossible for 2020, while last year the season started much later than the rest of the UK.

“Like all other circuits, we had to make difficult economic decisions to safeguard the future of the circuit, but the real frustration and challenge came when England and Scotland opened up for motorsport and we were still under Welsh regulations,” adds Freeman.

“And the frustration from people who started coming back to the circuit when we opened up for a limited number of trackdays was palpable, and they just didn’t understand why it would be different in Wales.

The return of racing to Wales was subject to frustrating delays during the pandemic Photo by: Ollie Read

“That kind of fostered a concern that in England they knew what the regulations were and so clubs could plan accordingly; Wales was a bit of an unknown quantity. For a club organising a race meeting, they need to be guaranteed that it’s going to happen if they put all the plans in place.”

But race meetings are firmly back on the agenda at the circuit, and Freeman is confident that the venue can weather any difficulties that stem from the current uncertain financial climate.

As for my own experiences of the 24-hour race, which will be detailed in an upcoming feature, any expectations both for the event and venue were certainly exceeded. I’m already looking forward to my next visit to Anglesey – even if it does take five hours to get there.

The scenery on offer at Anglesey is unrivalled by other circuits in the UK Photo by: Ollie Read