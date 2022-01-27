Pearson tests British F4 car again after cancer diagnosis
Ginetta Junior podium finisher Joel Pearson drove a British Formula 4 car last week for the first time since his cancer diagnosis and is now targeting a return to racing.
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year
The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory
Never finishing lower than fifth, Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind’s peerless consistency paid dividends in 2021 as British GT’s decision to drop the Silver class yielded the same outcome as in 2020 - a Barwell-run Lamborghini sweeping to the title. Autosport reviews the GT3 and GT4 classes, and picks out the year's best drivers
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won
There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers