Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

The Nearys have been sweeping up a plethora of victories in the GT Cup with their Mercedes-AMG GT3, but their first success of 2021 in the headline national series has further boosted their score, with Sr and Jr respectively climbing two spots to third and fourth.

Neary Sr remains ahead of his son, because his solo race wins in the GT Cup have come from a slightly higher average grid size.

At the top of the table, Cam Jackson has extended his advantage after scoring three more wins in his Winkelmann WDF2 at Brands Hatch.

Jackson triumphed in both Classic Formula Ford 1600 races, plus one of the Historic FF1600 counters (the other was twice red-flagged, with no result declared), to move seven wins clear of BMW M3 racer Dave Griffin on 16.

Other movers in the higher echelons are Scott Parkin, who took an MSV SuperCup win at Cadwell Park with brother Ryan in his Volkswagen Golf, but couldn’t further add to his tally in the Focus Cup races, and therefore moves up one spot to sixth; and Mini Se7en S class dominator Michael Winkworth, who bursts into eighth after two more victories at Cadwell.

The highest new entry to the top 50 is James Little, who took his Ferrari F355 Challenge to three Ferrari Classic wins at Snetterton and takes the final spot in the top 10 as things stand this week.

Three places below Little is Marc Warren, who took a treble of class wins at Donington in the Ginetta G40 Cup and therefore storms up to 13th position.

Cameron Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2) Brands Hatch 2021 Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 16 0 16 2 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9 3 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 4 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 5 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 8 0 8 6 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 8 0 8 7 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 8 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 8 8 9 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 7 0 7 10 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7 11 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 4 3 7 12 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 2 5 7 13 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 7 7 14 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 6 0 6 15 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 16= Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 6 0 6 16= Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 6 0 6 18 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 6 0 6 19 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 20 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6 21 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 6 0 6 22 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 23 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 6 0 6 24 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 6 0 6 25 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 26 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 6 0 6 27 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 1 6 28 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 2 6 29 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 3 3 6 30 James Keepin (MG ZR 160) 0 6 6 31 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 6 6 32= Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5 32= Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 34 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 35 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 5 0 5 36 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 37 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 38 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5 39 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTi) 5 0 5 40 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 5 0 5 41 Toby Trice (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 42 Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 5 0 5 43 Jamie Sturges (SEAT Leon TCR/Volkswagen Golf TCR) 5 0 5 44 Oliver Bull (Vauxhall Tigra Silhouette) 5 0 5 45 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 5 0 5 46 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5 47 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe) 4 1 5 48 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 3 2 5 49 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5 50 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 4 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Marc Warren, G40 Cup, Donington Park 2021 Photo by: Jakob Ebrey