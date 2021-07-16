Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National News

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

By:

British GT Championship father-and-son pairing Richard and Sam Neary have moved into the top four of the Autosport National Driver rankings following their win last weekend at Donington Park.

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

The Nearys have been sweeping up a plethora of victories in the GT Cup with their Mercedes-AMG GT3, but their first success of 2021 in the headline national series has further boosted their score, with Sr and Jr respectively climbing two spots to third and fourth.

Neary Sr remains ahead of his son, because his solo race wins in the GT Cup have come from a slightly higher average grid size.

At the top of the table, Cam Jackson has extended his advantage after scoring three more wins in his Winkelmann WDF2 at Brands Hatch.

Jackson triumphed in both Classic Formula Ford 1600 races, plus one of the Historic FF1600 counters (the other was twice red-flagged, with no result declared), to move seven wins clear of BMW M3 racer Dave Griffin on 16.

Other movers in the higher echelons are Scott Parkin, who took an MSV SuperCup win at Cadwell Park with brother Ryan in his Volkswagen Golf, but couldn’t further add to his tally in the Focus Cup races, and therefore moves up one spot to sixth; and Mini Se7en S class dominator Michael Winkworth, who bursts into eighth after two more victories at Cadwell.

The highest new entry to the top 50 is James Little, who took his Ferrari F355 Challenge to three Ferrari Classic wins at Snetterton and takes the final spot in the top 10 as things stand this week.

Three places below Little is Marc Warren, who took a treble of class wins at Donington in the Ginetta G40 Cup and therefore storms up to 13th position.

Cameron Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2) Brands Hatch 2021

Cameron Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2) Brands Hatch 2021

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 16 0 16
2 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9
3 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8
4 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8
5 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 8 0 8
6 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 8 0 8
7 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
8 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 8 8
9 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 7 0 7
10 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7
11 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 4 3 7
12 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 2 5 7
13 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 7 7
14 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 6 0 6
15 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
16= Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 6 0 6
16= Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 6 0 6
18 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 6 0 6
19 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6
20 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6
21 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 6 0 6
22 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
23 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 6 0 6
24 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 6 0 6
25 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 6 0 6
26 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 6 0 6
27 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 1 6
28 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 2 6
29 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 3 3 6
30 James Keepin (MG ZR 160) 0 6 6
31 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 6 6
32= Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5
32= Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
34 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
35 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 5 0 5
36 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
37 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5
38 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5
39 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTi) 5 0 5
40 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 5 0 5
41 Toby Trice (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5
42 Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 5 0 5
43 Jamie Sturges (SEAT Leon TCR/Volkswagen Golf TCR) 5 0 5
44 Oliver Bull (Vauxhall Tigra Silhouette) 5 0 5
45 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 5 0 5
46 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5
47 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe) 4 1 5
48 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 3 2 5
49 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5
50 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 4 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Marc Warren, G40 Cup, Donington Park 2021

Marc Warren, G40 Cup, Donington Park 2021

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

shares
comments
Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Previous article

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

2 d
2
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

2 h
3
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

1 h
4
Formula 1

How F1 sprint could deliver mega seven corners – and a "dull" GP

2 h
5
National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

1 d
Latest news
Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead
NTNL

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

26m
Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
NTNL

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Jul 15, 2021
Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills
NTNL

Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills

Jul 14, 2021
Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings
NTNL

Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings

Jul 8, 2021
Euro NASCAR returns to Brands Hatch as Thruxton welcomes British Trucks
NTNL

Euro NASCAR returns to Brands Hatch as Thruxton welcomes British Trucks

Jul 7, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
What could have been: The BTCC reunion that never happened
BTCC

What could have been: The BTCC reunion that never happened

Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings
National

Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Trending Today

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

How F1 sprint could deliver mega seven corners – and a "dull" GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 sprint could deliver mega seven corners – and a "dull" GP

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021

Latest news

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead
National National

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills
National National

Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills

Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings
National National

Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.