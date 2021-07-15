Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
Lawrence Stroll has revealed that the teething problems for the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar during its public debut at Goodwood were caused by an electrical glitch on a £5 part.
