Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills
National News

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

By:

Lawrence Stroll has revealed that the teething problems for the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar during its public debut at Goodwood were caused by an electrical glitch on a £5 part.

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Aston Martin announced in June that it had overhauled the design for the Valkyrie after ditching plans for a factory entry to 24 Hours of Le Mans in the hypercar class following the company’s shift to focus on Formula 1.

The limited track-only version of the car is known as the AMR Pro, and made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend, driven by long-serving Aston Martin factory driver Darren Turner.

But one of the runs up the hillclimb was halted after the car slowed and was forced to park up in an escape road, resulting in a red flag.

But Aston Martin chairman Stroll said that everything was still on course for Aston Martin to begin delivering cars in Q4 of 2021, and that the stoppage at Goodwood was down to a small issue with a minor part.

“I will confirm, as we promised, we will be delivering cars starting September,” Stroll said in a select media roundtable including Autosport.

“Our first cars will be rolling out at the factory as planned, as I said five months ago that we would be doing. So it’s very much on time.

“As far as Goodwood, there was some small electrical glitch, some £5 part between the low voltage battery and the high voltage battery that decided not to work for some reason at that moment.

“We’ve never had that problem in testing. [We’re] kind of happy it happened now, we hadn’t seen it before, and it’s something we get from an external source.

“So we understood it and repaired it immediately.”

Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Aston Martin F1

Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Aston Martin F1

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Stroll acquired a 20% stake in Aston Martin in January 2020, paving the way for his Racing Point F1 squad to be rebranded under the name of the British car manufacturer for this season.

This weekend’s British Grand Prix will mark Aston Martin’s first home race in F1 since 1960, when it entered two cars at Silverstone.

PLUS: The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Stroll has been clear in his ambitions for the Aston Martin F1 squad, setting a target of fighting for world championships in the next four or five years.

But the Canadian billionaire said he was enjoying the challenge of working on both the F1 squad and the road car projects.

“I’m surrounded by strong people,” said Stroll. “I’m very lucky that I have great people in both organisations, in the road car with Tobias [Moers] who’s a phenomenal CEO, and Marek [Reichman] who is an incredible creative director.

“It’s really exciting doing both. They really feed off each other. The excitement and the enthusiasm are truly feeding off each other, whether it be a Formula 1 race, whether it be in Gaydon, whether it be in Wales.

“Half the staff at Gaydon will be at Silverstone watching the race. We have a big party. As you know, the Formula 1 team is based in Silverstone, all employees and their family are invited, and they get grandstand tickets to go see it, and there’s a big TV.

“It’s really, really beneficial and exciting to see how both these great organisations work together.”

shares
comments

Related video

Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills

Previous article

Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

17 h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

1 d
4
MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

22 h
5
Formula 1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

22 h
Latest news
Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
NTNL

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

32m
Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills
NTNL

Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills

23 h
Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings
NTNL

Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings

Jul 8, 2021
Euro NASCAR returns to Brands Hatch as Thruxton welcomes British Trucks
NTNL

Euro NASCAR returns to Brands Hatch as Thruxton welcomes British Trucks

Jul 7, 2021
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus
NTNL

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Jul 7, 2021
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1 British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns
Formula E Formula E

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021

Latest news

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills
National National

Nearys battle through British GT carnage to make history as HSCC's Superprix thrills

Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings
National National

Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings

Euro NASCAR returns to Brands Hatch as Thruxton welcomes British Trucks
National National

Euro NASCAR returns to Brands Hatch as Thruxton welcomes British Trucks

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.