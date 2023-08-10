National novelties: Ex-F1 engineer's Esprit and Fastest Mini in the World
From a mighty Lotus Esprit to some highly modified Minis and even a test run for the Nasamax LMP1 machine, there have been some unusual cars taking to the UK tracks recently
Esprit emerges: Howard-Chappell's return
Johnny Herbert’s 1992-93 Formula 1 Lotus engineer George Howard-Chappell raced his Esprit Turbo for the first time since 750 Motor Club Roadsports in 1994 in the Modern Classics contest at Donington Park last weekend.
Bought back from Nick Olson, it was rebuilt during COVID lockdowns. “The rain didn’t help us [he spun out after touching a McLeans kerb] but we’d give anybody a run for their money in the dry,” he said.
George’s stellar CV lists Lotus Engineering - developing Esprit GT2, Esprit V8 and Elise GT1 V8 - British Touring Cars with Honda, and 14 years at Prodrive spanning BTCC Ford Mondeo, Ferrari 550 Maranello and Aston Martin’s DBR9 V12 to prototypes. He now works for Multimatic Racing Europe.
Rare Alfa: Edmond's Junior Zagato
Edmond's Alfa is one of just a handful of examples in the world
Photo by: Steve Jones
Homologated in 1969, Nick Edmond’s Alfa Romeo Junior Zagato 1300 is one of four known competizione JZs in the world and unique to the UK.
Based on a shortened Spider chassis with Zagato-designed body, the model was twice the price of a Jaguar E-type when launched!
It was found as a shell in Germany, and Edmond rebuilt it into a racer over 10 years at N-Sport Racing. He finished second in class, and 23rd overall, in the Group 1 Swinging Sixties race at Donington.
A national rally champion in the 1980s, driving a Rover Vitesse, Edmond also contested world championship events, retiring after the 1991 Swedish Rally. He took up racing aged 60 in the BMW Compact Cup before switching to the Alfa.
New Fastest Mini in the World: Billingham's Clubman
There was no stopping Billingham at the Mini Festival as he won both races
Photo by: Gary Hawkins
With Harvey Death's Rollcentre V8 Mini absent this year, there was a chance for a different machine to be crowned Fastest Mini in the World in the two races at Brands Hatch's Mini Festival last weekend.
That honour fell to Richard Billingham, whose two-litre Vauxhall VXR turbo-powered Austin Mini Clubman dominated both contests.
INSIGHT: Driving the Fastest Minis in the World with a Le Mans winner
In addition to showcasing some of the most powerful and highly modified Minis, the Fastest Mini in the World race also attracts drivers from around the world. Making his first appearance at Brands Hatch on Sunday was Sri Lankan Ashan Silva at the wheel of his two-litre Mini Spaceframe.
After qualifying on the front row for the first race, Silva claimed a podium finish in race one with third behind race regular Bill Richards (Maguire Mini Duratec Traveller).
Nasamax in action: An original LMP1
Hancock had a run in the car that first raced two decades ago as a Reynard
Photo by: Peter Scherer
Last raced at Spa in 2004, the Nasamax LMP1 car, which originally competed as a Reynard 01Q, had a test run at Donington Park at the end of last month in Sam Hancock’s hands.
The car tackled the 2003 Le Mans 24 Hours with Robbie Stirling, Romain Dumas and Werner Lupberger using bioethanol, and set the fastest time of the weekend through the Mulsanne speed trap. The car was the first ever to be homologated for LMP1 in 2004 and now sports a 5.5-litre, 650bhp, Judd V10.
Stirling still owns the car, which was also driven by his son Dean later in the test.
Hancock also had a run out in the ex-DAMS Lola B98/10 that took four wins in the 1999 Sports Racing World Cup, and has been in a museum since 2002.
Pics of the week:
Andrew Jordan (l) and Nick Padmore get a little too close at Brands Hatch in their Mini Miglia battle
Photo by: Gary Hawkins
Geoff Beale gets sideways in his Talbot Sunbeam Lotus at Donington Park
Photo by: Steve Jones
Latest news
Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round
Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round
Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team
Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 team
How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach
How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach
Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang
Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.