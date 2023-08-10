The 2024-25 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior programme

There can be no denying the success of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior scheme at identifying talented sportscar stars of the future. Not only have each of the past four Juniors gone on to win the Carrera Cup GB title – and current Junior Adam Smalley is heading this year’s standings, too – but they have continued to impress beyond the UK series. Two are now factory drivers with major GT manufacturers while another is firmly in the Porsche Supercup championship hunt after an impressive start to the campaign.

It is certainly no coincidence these former Juniors are now enjoying flourishing careers. The entire selection process is meticulous – right from considering the initial applications, to interviewing candidates, selecting finalists and then assessing the shootout itself. Nothing is left to chance when it comes to choosing Porsche GB’s next rising star. “It’s a proven Junior programme that really does set them up for the future as a racing driver,” says Porsche GB Motorsport Manager James MacNaughton. “Every time we go through the process we learn more as well.”

And now that process is beginning again as applications are open for the 2024-25 Junior programme. The key features of the scheme that have made it such a success remain: £85,000 towards the Junior’s budget across each of the two seasons, access to experienced Porsche engineers on race weekends, a bespoke fitness schedule with Porsche Human Performance, and extensive media training.

“It’s been life-changing,” says Smalley, who urges drivers aged between 16 and 21 on 1 February 2024 to apply to become the next Junior. “I have to say a massive thank you to Porsche GB for giving me the opportunity – without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. As the Junior driver, you’re given financial support each year towards your racing as well as being trained in all the different aspects of what is required to be a professional racing driver.

“Starting off, you have the technical aspect of the programme. Each weekend you’re given help and advice from the Porsche engineers on how to maximise your on-track performance. It helped me massively to get up to speed with the car as it was very different from any car that I’d driven before. They helped me to understand how different components work, which massively expanded my technical knowledge.

“One of the most important aspects of the programme is the media training and support. Porsche are very good at showcasing the Junior driver and putting them in the spotlight. Over the course of the two years, I’ve had lots of different interviews but, with the help from the media training, it made me feel much more comfortable and confident in those situations.

“You also spend a lot of time working with the Porsche Human Performance team. Before the Junior programme, I went to the gym but did generic exercises, but now I know what’s required to be racing fit. Working with those guys who are fully motorsport-based makes you understand which muscle groups to work to be strong in the car. They tailor a fitness programme specifically around me, which includes a training, diet and sleep programme to make sure I’m performing at the best of my ability.”

Current Porsche Junior Adam Smalley leads this year's standings Photo by: Porsche

A newer element of the support the chosen Junior receives is the chance to work alongside a sports psychologist to help them cope with motorsport’s highly demanding nature, and this highlights just how wide-reaching the scheme is. “The thing we all as a team really enjoy is seeing the development of the full racing driver,” adds MacNaughton. “The difference between what they’re like at the end of the two years compared to the start is huge.”

Away from the Carrera Cup, the Junior also gets the chance to represent Porsche at a variety of high-profile events. Smalley, for example, was a class winner in the hillclimb shootout at the Goodwood Festival of Speed recently and also completed hot laps in a Porsche Taycan at the London Formula E weekend. “Driving the 1987 Le Mans-winning Porsche 962C at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting was amazing – I never thought I would be able to drive cars that I grew up dreaming of driving,” says Smalley.

With Porsche expanding its racing commitment this year with the launch of its LMDh programme – with customer teams also seeking Porsche-backed drivers for their 963 LMDhs, too – there has never been a better time to enter the Porsche pyramid. If you’re an aspiring sportscar star and want to follow in Smalley’s footsteps, benefiting from the huge range of experiences available to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior, apply today.

How to apply

If you will be aged between 16 and 21 on 1 February 2024, hold a National race licence, and have competed in no more than one Porsche Carrera Cup GB race weekend, you are eligible to enter the 2024-25 Porsche GB Junior programme. To apply, head to porsche.com/uk/motorsportandevents/porschecarreracupgreatbritain/features/junior-programme/ and complete the application form. You will also need to submit a 300-word covering letter explaining why you should be considered as the next Junior.

The final deadline for applications is 21 August 2023.