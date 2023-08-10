McLeish marches up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Both the Scottish and Irish Legends categories headed to Wales for a combined event and McLeish was one of several drivers to enjoy success at Anglesey.

His three wins have taken his 2023 tally to 12 and have catapulted him up seven places in Autosport's table.

Stewart Black narrowly denied McLeish a fourth victory in the opening heat on Sunday and that success has in turn allowed him to jump up four positions and into 12th.

Meanwhile, Peter Barrable twice topped the Irish contingent to improve his own ranking by 13 spots and is now one place behind Black.

McLeish has a further chance to narrow his deficit to table-topper Freddie Slater this weekend as he has entered the Knockhill round of the British Touring Car Championship-supporting Legends Elite Cup.

But, while the Legends drivers are gradually closing on Ginetta Junior dominator Slater, Formula Ford 1600 frontrunner Romanek is now his nearest challenger.

Romanek's latest triumphs came in the United FF1600 category at Snetterton, where he trounced limited opposition to win both races.

As well as propelling him from fifth to second in the table, the success means he is now just three victories behind Slater's 16.

Romanek won both races in the United FF1600 category at Snetterton. Photo by: Richard Styles

Michael Cullen was another driver to add to their haul at Anglesey, although he just picked up the one win compared to the four he has achieved during recent Mondello Park events.

He won the Stryker opener but was narrowly defeated by son Victor in race two, although Cullen Sr still gained one spot on the leaderboard as he moves to fifth.

Further back, Andrew Graham continued his impressive run of Scottish Classic Sports and Saloons form in Wales.

Although he was racing an MGB rather than his usual Triumph TR8, Graham still added a further two wins to jump up 21 places, climbing to 18th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 2 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 13 0 13 3 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 12 0 12 4 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 5 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 12 0 12 6 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 1 12 7 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 8 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 9 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 10 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 10 0 10 11 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 9 0 9 12 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 13 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 2 9 14 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 9 9 15 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8 16 James Lay (Radical SR3) 8 0 8 17 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 8 0 8 18 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8 19 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8 20 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 8 0 8 21 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 7 1 8 22 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 7 1 8 23 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 2 6 8 24 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8 25 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 7 0 7 26 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 27 Jake Hill (Nissan Primera GT/BMW 330e M Sport/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 7 0 7 28 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 6 1 7 29 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7 30 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 5 2 7 31 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 5 7 32 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 5 7 33 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 7 7 34 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 6 0 6 35 Colin Turkington (BMW 330e M Sport/BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 6 0 6 36 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 6 0 6 37 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6 38 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 39 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 6 0 6 40 Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B) 6 0 6 41 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 42 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 6 0 6 43 Neven Kirkpatrick (Super Mighty Mini) 6 0 6 44 Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R) 6 0 6 45 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 6 0 6 46 Nigel Greensall (TVR Griffith 200/Ford Capri/Lotus Elan GTS/Lister-Jaguar Knobbly/Jaguar E-type) 5 1 6 47 Tim Bentley (Renault Clio 182) 4 2 6 48 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 3 3 6 49 Kian O’Brien (Mini Cooper/Ford Fiesta ST) 3 3 6 50 Cameron Fenton (Global GT Light) 3 3 6 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.