Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Croft Nostalgia event returns as British Hillclimb and Rally championships heat up Next / Ex-F1 racer Firman to bring back Van Diemen name with new car
National News

National Novelties: Enderby's Karmann Ghia and Reynard colleagues reunite

From a successful Special Saloon getting back on track to former colleagues being reunited in Historic FF2000, here are some of this week's more unusual national motorsport stories

National Novelties: Enderby's Karmann Ghia and Reynard colleagues reunite

Special Saloon returns to the track: Karmann Ghia

Special Saloon racing legend Doctor David Enderby’s Volkswagen Karmann Ghia – based on a Tiga SC79 Sports 2000 chassis – hit the track for the first time in almost 31 years at Brands Hatch on Tuesday.

The 1700cc Ford BDA-engined giantslayer, in which Enderby won the British Automobile Racing Club’s championship in 1990 and his class in the BHL Silhouettes series in 1991, was mothballed thereafter. Debuted at Brands in November 1982, with one-litre Chrysler Imp power, it carried the Doc to 85 wins.

“The old car felt surprisingly good,” enthused the multiple champion, who intends to race the Karmann Ghia next year following its restoration.

“It goes round corners quite well, but is very pointy so we’ll work on the front suspension geometry. I put the rear wing up at one point, which made it understeer like mad, so it felt pretty sensitive to adjustment.

“There was a misfire all morning, so we removed the rev limiter [which cured it], then altered the mixture on the fuel injection, but I’m thinking we’ll have to go back to the rolling road to set it up again.”

Reynard friends reunited: Trio race in FF2000

 

Photo by: Steve Jones

Reynard Racing Cars founder Adrian Reynard (above centre) and subsequent chief designer Malcolm Oastler (above left) raced together in Historic Formula Ford 2000 at Croft last weekend.

Australian Oastler, 63 – a successful hillclimber and racer – drove Reynard’s yellow spare, Jeremy Rossiter’s period SF78 in which Adrian won his first championship round in 1978, and Reynard an SF79 dressed as his EFDA Euroseries winner. Both were overseen by Simon Hadfield, who made period Reynard chassis at Sabre Fabrications.

Oastler last raced in the UK in 1985, contesting five FF2000 events in a Van Diemen run by compatriots the Farrell brothers’ Milldent Motorsport. British Touring Car engineer Steve Farrell has restarted this year in the black SF79.

Of the trio, it was Reynard who scored the best result, taking 11th place in race two.

Successful comeback: Alex Fores

 

Photo by: Steve Jones

Former GB3 racer Alex Fores made a successful return to racing at Croft last weekend in Historic FF2000, his first outing since a sizeable crash at Castle Combe.

Fores was left in hospital after crashing at Camp during the Magnificent Sevens race at the Wiltshire circuit in July but was back in action when the Reynard SF78 drive became available - Alex and his father Richard having coached its owner Graham Ridgway.

REPORT: All the best Croft action

Despite never having driven the car in the wet before, Fores finished second in the first race but retired from the finale when a wheel pin broke.

Old wets don't work: John Hayes-Harlow

 

Photo by: Steve Jones

John Hayes-Harlow's Croft event ended with a bang last weekend when he crashed his Formula Atlantic Ehrlich RP3/4, stopping Saturday’s wet opening Aurora Trophy race.

“It was among my better accidents,” he shrugged, having gone off exiting the Jim Clark Esses, spun and hit the tyre wall before Barcroft backwards “on 10-year-old wets”.

Initial inspection suggested that the monocoque is OK, thus the 72-year-old plans to rebuild the car.

Pics of the week:

Lee Harpham heads the Superkart pack at Anglesey

Lee Harpham heads the Superkart pack at Anglesey

Photo by: Scott Mitchell

Jason Burgess and Adam Jackson have a close fight in the MG Trophy at Oulton Park

Jason Burgess and Adam Jackson have a close fight in the MG Trophy at Oulton Park

Photo by: Mick Walker

Karmann Ghia pic by Gary Hawkins

shares
comments
Croft Nostalgia event returns as British Hillclimb and Rally championships heat up
Previous article

Croft Nostalgia event returns as British Hillclimb and Rally championships heat up
Next article

Ex-F1 racer Firman to bring back Van Diemen name with new car

Ex-F1 racer Firman to bring back Van Diemen name with new car

Latest news

Harrison hurtles into Autosport National Driver Rankings lead
National National

Harrison hurtles into Autosport National Driver Rankings lead

There's another new leader of the Autosport National Driver Rankings as historic racing star Samuel Harrison has stormed into top spot after taking four wins last weekend.

Ex-F1 racer Firman to bring back Van Diemen name with new car
National National

Ex-F1 racer Firman to bring back Van Diemen name with new car

Van Diemen is set to hit the tracks again in 2023 under the control of ex-Formula 1 driver Ralph Firman Jr, son of marque co-founder Ralph Sr.

National Novelties: Enderby's Karmann Ghia and Reynard colleagues reunite
National National

National Novelties: Enderby's Karmann Ghia and Reynard colleagues reunite

From a successful Special Saloon getting back on track to former colleagues being reunited in Historic FF2000, here are some of this week's more unusual national motorsport stories

Croft Nostalgia event returns as British Hillclimb and Rally championships heat up
National National

Croft Nostalgia event returns as British Hillclimb and Rally championships heat up

The popular Croft Nostalgia event returned after a two-year absence last weekend, where Samuel Harrison bagged four wins and the Historic FF1600 title. The British Hillclimb and Rally championships were also in action, with the title still very much up for grabs in both.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.