Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm
National News

Successful Karmann Ghia Special Saloon to return to action

By:

One of the most successful Special Saloons in British club racing, Doctor David Enderby’s VW Karmann Ghia, is set to compete again next season, having not raced for 30 years.

Successful Karmann Ghia Special Saloon to return to action

Enderby scored 85 class and overall wins in the car, which he last raced in 1991 and has not left his ownership.

The London anaesthetist, who started racing with an 850cc Mini in 1971, graduated through several Minis and Sunbeam Stiletto/Hillman Imp derivatives before repurposing the ex-Nick Adams/Richard Eyre Sports 2000 Tiga SC79 chassis within the Fibresports-mastered shell.

Following its transformation, designed by Enderby’s pal Clive Brown, the car was initially powered by one of Brown’s 1000cc Imp engines.

It wowed spectators on its debut at Brands Hatch in November 1982, but a week later was badly damaged in a first-corner shunt at the British Automobile Racing Club’s Thruxton TV meeting, in which Enderby broke his ankle.

Undeterred, the combo returned in 1983, Tiga Race Cars having repaired the monocoque.

It was lacking power but not handling in large fields, so Enderby installed a 1300cc Ford BDH engine for 1985, and from 1987 ran it with the current 1700cc BDA mated to the original Hewland Mk9 gearbox.

Inside the David Enderby’s VW Karmann Ghia

Inside the David Enderby’s VW Karmann Ghia

Moving up a class enabled Enderby to reconfigure the aerodynamics and run a separate F3 wing within the regulations.

In this form, they won the BARC’s final Special Saloon title in 1990 and the BHL Silhouettes class in 1991.

“Delays exacerbated by COVID turned a one-year project into three, but it’s as close to original as current regs allow,” said Enderby, who has worked alongside experienced motorsport engineer Iain Swan of SMD Racing in Kent to get the Karmann Ghia back on track.

“I’m planning to compete in the Classic Sports Car Club’s Special Saloon and Modsports series.”

Cars from that category will have the opportunity to compete at next year’s Oulton Park Gold Cup as the CSCC series has been invited to race alongside a variety of other historic grids within a wholesale shake-up of the event.

Circuit operator MotorSport Vision’s “curation” of the meeting has also led to the Historic Grand Prix Cars Association, Masters, Vintage Sports-Car Club and Historic Racing Drivers Club being invited to provide a broader range of action.

The Historic Sports Car Club-run event has moved from its traditional August Bank Holiday date to 29-31 July for next year to avoid clashing with the Silverstone Classic.

shares
comments

Related video

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm
Previous article

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm
Load comments
More
Marcus Pye
Tony Dron obituary: Touring car racer and journalist dies aged 75
BTCC

Tony Dron obituary: Touring car racer and journalist dies aged 75

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting Plus
National

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus
Historics

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

Latest news

Successful Karmann Ghia Special Saloon to return to action
National National

Successful Karmann Ghia Special Saloon to return to action

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm Plus
National National

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus
National National

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

New Racing Star scheme to offer two funded drives in British F4
National National

New Racing Star scheme to offer two funded drives in British F4

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory Plus

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory

Never finishing lower than fifth, Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind’s peerless consistency paid dividends in 2021 as British GT’s decision to drop the Silver class yielded the same outcome as in 2020 - a Barwell-run Lamborghini sweeping to the title. Autosport reviews the GT3 and GT4 classes, and picks out the year's best drivers

National
Nov 23, 2021
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers

National
Nov 14, 2021
The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing Plus

The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing

There’s just a handful of events remaining in the national racing season, but it’s still very much all to play for in the battle to secure the most wins in 2021. Cam Jackson and Miles Rudman currently heading the classification ahead of a potentially crucial weekend of national racing for Autosport’s National Driver Rankings

National
Nov 6, 2021
How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm Plus

How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm

Big names were back on track and in the grandstand for the 50th Formula Ford Festival last weekend, which served to remind the world of the knockout contest's enduring appeal - even if it is unlikely to return to its former status as a must-win event on the single-seater ladder

National
Nov 3, 2021
The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony Plus

The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony

The decision to allow 15-year-olds to race in MSV's new low-cost GB4 championship in 2022 poses a challenge to the position of British F4 - previously the only UK-based series where drivers below the age of 16 could compete. Whether the two can co-exist is the next pertinent question...

National
Oct 29, 2021
Memories from Formula Ford Festival greats Plus

Memories from Formula Ford Festival greats

Ahead of this year’s 50th edition of the legendary contest, we speak to some of those involved in some of the best contests over the years

National
Oct 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.