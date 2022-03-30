Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Brexit has changed club racing
National News

McLaren Driver Development Programme won't run in 2022 British GT

McLaren will not run its Driver Development Programme in British GT this year.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
McLaren Driver Development Programme won't run in 2022 British GT

The scheme was first set up in 2018, run by Tolman Motorsport, and gave young drivers access to professional coaches as well as a salary to race McLaren's 570S GT4.

Charlie Fagg and Michael O'Brien were just two points shy of winning the 2018 GT4 title, James Dorlin and Josh Smith were among the most impressive pairings in 2019 while team-mates Jordan Collard and Lewis Proctor also won a race that year.

Following a hiatus due to the COVID pandemic in 2020, the programme was operated by Rocket Team RJN in 2021, but the team was frequently blighted by misfortune and will concentrate on GT3 racing this year.

The DDP scheme was set for a shake-up in 2022 with the driver deemed to be the most impressive awarded a professional driving contract with McLaren, and 14 drivers were evaluated at Snetterton last autumn.

It was overseen by McLaren's former head of customer racing Danny Buxton, who joined British Touring Car Championship outfit BTC Racing as its new team principal last week.

A statement provided to Autosport by McLaren Automotive said: “We will not be running the McLaren Driver Development Programme in the 2022 British GT Championship. Our motorsport focus this year is on increasing McLaren Customer Racing activities with customer teams in GT4 and GT3 competition worldwide.”

Paddock Motorsport has swapped its Bentley for a McLaren 720S, becoming the sixth team confirmed to run the car this year

Paddock Motorsport has swapped its Bentley for a McLaren 720S, becoming the sixth team confirmed to run the car this year

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Paddock Motorsport switches to McLaren

McLaren’s latest addition to its pool of customer teams is Paddock Motorsport, with Kelvin Fletcher and Martin Plowman switching to a 720S GT3 for their second season in the top class.

The 2019 GT4 Pro-Am class champions, Fletcher and Plowman sat out the 2020 season having signed to race with JRM. They were due to link up with the 2011 FIA GT1 world championship-winning outfit last year, but took over the running of the team’s Bentley Continental GT3 with their own startup operation run day-to-day by Plowman’s father Mark.

PLUS: The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership 

Paddock has prior McLaren experience from running a 570S in GT Cup’s GTH class last year.

Moh Ritson and Tom Rawlings finished second in 2021 and 19-year-old Ritson remains with the team for its entry into the GT4 class of British GT with Ashley Marshall - a winner at Spa last year in Balfe’s McLaren alongside Jack Brown.

Television actor Fletcher took pole at Oulton Park after a maiden podium together with Plowman at Snetterton. After “flying by the seat of its pants last year”, he believes the team is now in a position to challenge in 2022.

“[Paddock Motorsport] was supposed to be something we built slowly, methodically and when time allowed, but the situation dictated otherwise,” Fletcher said.

“Just having the Bentley on track each weekend required a minor miracle and amazing support behind the scenes.

“We learnt a helluva lot in a very short space of time but can now put that experience to good use by expanding further this year. Paddock is already the race team I think we hoped we’d have maybe two or three years down the line.”

Fletcher believes Paddock Motorsport is better-placed to challenge in 2022

Fletcher believes Paddock Motorsport is better-placed to challenge in 2022

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Former IndyCar racer Plowman added: “We’re far better equipped to hit the ground running and the McLaren is also a proven performer. You only need to look at the number of them entered to know how highly rated the 720S is by Pros and Ams alike.”

It follows Monday’s announcement that fellow McLaren customer Rocket Team RJN will make a full-time return to the GT3 ranks this year after entering three races in 2021 with Mia Flewitt and Euan Hankey.

James Kell, who finished second in the GT4 standings last year with the team alongside Collard and scored a single win at Snetterton, will be joined by historics racer Simon Watts in a Silver-Am class entry.

Team principal Bob Neville said both drivers had "adapted extremely well" to the 720 which silver pairing O'Brien and James Baldwin took to victory in the opening round of the 2020 season at Oulton Park.

Paddock and RJN’s entries mean there will be at least six GT3 McLarens on the grid, which currently counts 17 GT3 entries. Enduro Motorsport, Greystone GT, Fox Motorsport and 7TSIX have announced single-car efforts.

shares
comments
How Brexit has changed club racing
Previous article

How Brexit has changed club racing
Load comments
James Newbold More
James Newbold
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Friday favourite: The "old fashioned" Macau-like Formula E venue
Formula E

Friday favourite: The "old fashioned" Macau-like Formula E venue

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus
Formula 1

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

Latest news

McLaren Driver Development Programme won't run in 2022 British GT
National National

McLaren Driver Development Programme won't run in 2022 British GT

How Brexit has changed club racing
National National

How Brexit has changed club racing

The new British GT pairing breaking down barriers
National National

The new British GT pairing breaking down barriers

Tim Jackson obituary: Long-time head of Renault UK motorsport dies aged 68
National National

Tim Jackson obituary: Long-time head of Renault UK motorsport dies aged 68

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory Plus

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory

Never finishing lower than fifth, Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind’s peerless consistency paid dividends in 2021 as British GT’s decision to drop the Silver class yielded the same outcome as in 2020 - a Barwell-run Lamborghini sweeping to the title. Autosport reviews the GT3 and GT4 classes, and picks out the year's best drivers

National
Nov 23, 2021
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers

National
Nov 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.