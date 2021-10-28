Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Archive: How Button achieved a rare Formula Ford feat
National News

Magnussen and Lind return to Formula Ford Festival

By:
Co-author:
James Newbold
, Autosport Plus Editor

Ex-Formula 1 driver and endurance racing stalwart Jan Magnussen will make a surprise return to the Formula Ford Festival this weekend – nearly 30 years after taking victory in the event.

Magnussen and Lind return to Formula Ford Festival

The Dane, who competed in 24 grands prix for McLaren and Stewart during the 1990s, made a name for himself in junior single-seater racing by winning the 1992 edition of the Festival during its heyday at Brands Hatch.

The 48-year-old still actively races, most recently in the World Endurance Championship, but will make a shock return to the Festival after being persuaded to enter by his nephew, recently crowned British GT3 champion Dennis Lind.

“My nephew Dennis called me and said he was in contact with this team and they were trying to invite ex-winners to take part and were interested to know if I wanted to do it,” said Magnussen, who will compete with Low Dempsey Racing in a Ray GR14. “It all happened a little bit fast but, man, I’m looking forward to it. It is going to be so much fun.”

Magnussen will test the car on Thursday and Friday, having not driven FF1600 machinery since his win nearly three decades ago, but still looks back with happiness on the event, which will hold its 50th edition this weekend.

“Winning the Festival is one of my fondest memories, one of my best memories I have in racing, a first big win for me,” said the four-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner, who will be joined on the grid by another ex-F1 driver – 1980 Festival winner Roberto Moreno.

“I’ve always been a fan of it, and with the 50th running of the race I’m just super- looking forward to it. I don’t have high expectations. I’m pretty sure the guys we’ll be racing against know what they are doing and I for sure won’t, but I’ll see if I can make life difficult for Dennis.

 

“My last time on treaded tyres and no wings was the Festival in 1992. If I really concentrate, I can kind of bring back the feeling of what it was like, but it’s going to be so much fun with an H-pattern gearbox and heel-and-toe and all that shit.”

Lind, who triumphed at the Festival in 2010, will partner Magnussen at LDR behind the wheel of a Ray GR19, after being persuaded into an FFord comeback at the British Racing & Sports Car Club-run event in unusual circumstances.

“I think it was actually after a British GT practice or something and Peter Daly [British GT clerk of the course and BRSCC chairman] was telling me off because I’d done something wrong, and then after he said, ‘By the way, are you doing the Festival?’” said Lind.

“And I was like, ‘Er, no. Should I?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you should!’

“And then we started talking about options of how we could do it. After the British GT Championship win, the BRSCC got a little bit more serious and they put me in contact with one of the teams and then it happened.”

Like his uncle, Lind is realistic about his prospects for outright victory, but intends to be as competitive as possible in the event, which features an entry list of more than 100 cars.

“Jan, he’s a super-competitive person as well,” said Lind. “I called him and said, ‘We’re probably not going to do very well’, and he said, ‘Do you know who you’re talking to?’ And I was like, ‘Ah, yeah, of course.’

“We are in accord with the expectations and where we want to finish, but I think it’s also one of these events where you’re just really there for the nostalgia of it all."

shares
comments

Related video

Archive: How Button achieved a rare Formula Ford feat
Previous article

Archive: How Button achieved a rare Formula Ford feat
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Toyota has resolved fuel pressure issues that threatened Le Mans win Bahrain
WEC

Toyota has resolved fuel pressure issues that threatened Le Mans win

Toyota, Alpine get weight reduction for first Bahrain WEC race Bahrain
WEC

Toyota, Alpine get weight reduction for first Bahrain WEC race

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

Latest news

Magnussen and Lind return to Formula Ford Festival
National National

Magnussen and Lind return to Formula Ford Festival

Archive: How Button achieved a rare Formula Ford feat
National National

Archive: How Button achieved a rare Formula Ford feat

Formula Ford Festival at 50: When future F1 stars showed their mettle
National National

Formula Ford Festival at 50: When future F1 stars showed their mettle

Minis provide the action as TOCA support titles decided at Brands Hatch
National National

Minis provide the action as TOCA support titles decided at Brands Hatch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend Plus

The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend

The finale of the British Touring Car Championship always provides plenty of drama, but its support series are also set to produce many twists and turns at this weekend's last round. Unusually, all five titles are still up for grabs, so it's all to play for at Brands Hatch. Here's how each series' showdown is shaping up

National
Oct 22, 2021
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting Plus

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting

A year and a half after it was originally scheduled, this weekend’s 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting honours key figures from the circuit’s history, including the likes of Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney and Gerry Marshall

National
Oct 14, 2021
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive Plus

The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive

From a famous land-speed special to an Indianapolis 500 frontrunner, restorer and racer Geraint Owen has a fascination for making old machines work

Historics
Oct 4, 2021
The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing Plus

The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

The F1000 championship celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021, and is going from strength-to-strength. While that hasn't always been the case, the series for lightweight Jedi cars has learned valuable lessons that are making it a force to be reckoned with

National
Oct 1, 2021
The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up Plus

The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up

It’s all change in British F4 next year with a different car, engine and promoter. But with the British motorsport governing body set to become a competitor to organising clubs, and a question mark over the external funding to replace the shortfall previously put in by Ford, a lot remains unclear

National
Sep 23, 2021
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton’s Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations

National
Sep 2, 2021
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too

National
Aug 27, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.