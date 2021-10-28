Little jump for C1 winner to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

All of his previous 12 wins this year have come behind the wheel of Ferrari machinery but Little swapped to something much more diminutive at Oulton Park.

Sharing with his son Jake, the duo won the three-hour C1 contest in Cheshire meaning Little Sr gained three places on the leaderboard.

Another driver who secured a family triumph in an endurance race at the weekend was Scott Parkin.

He jumped from 11th to sixth on the winners' table after taking a Birkett Relay class victory at Silverstone alongside twin brother Ryan.

The duo had been in contention for overall handicap honours before Scott's VW Golf stopped with a sensor issue but they still came away with a class win.

Inaugural CityCar Cup champion Nic Grindrod was another driver to climb into the top 10.

The C1 pilot missed out on the win in the opener at Cadwell Park but took his 12th success of the season in race two, promoting him from 17th to ninth in the rankings.

Also moving to 12 wins for the year was Junior Saloon Car ace Charlie Hand, who picked up his latest victory at Donington Park to leap up nine places into 10th.

Completing the trio of drivers taking their win tally to 12 was Caterham 310R dominator Lewis Thompson - his Cadwell double gaining him 18 places as he moved to 12th.

But one driver who remained on 12 wins was Civic Cup champion Alistair Camp.

The series finale featured four races on a single day at Snetterton but a misfire hampered Camp and his Norfolk stay ended without a win, but he did enough to secure the crown.

Further back, another driver who did improve their position was Mini Se7en S class ace Michael Winkworth, who added one more win to his total at Donington to move from 34th to 26th spot.

However, there were no changes at all in positions 35-50 on the leaderboard, despite it being the last busy weekend of national racing this year with eight events taking place.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17 2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 16 0 16 3 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 12 3 15 4 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 14 0 14 5 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge/Citroen C1) 13 0 13 6 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 10 3 13 7 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 8 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 12 0 12 9 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 12 0 12 10 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 12 0 12 11 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 12 0 12 12 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 12 0 12 13 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 11 1 12 14 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 11 1 12 15 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 10 2 12 16 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12 17 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 9 3 12 18 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 3 12 19 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 12 12 20 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 11 0 11 21 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 0 11 22 John Mickel (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 23 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 8 3 11 24 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11 25 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 4 7 11 26 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 11 11 27 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 28 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 29 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 10 0 10 30 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 10 0 10 31 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 10 0 10 32 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon) 10 0 10 33 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 10 0 10 34 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 5 10 35 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 10 10 36 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 10 10 37 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9 38 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190/MGB) 9 0 9 39 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9 40 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 9 0 9 41 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 9 0 9 42 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 9 0 9 43 Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper R53) 9 0 9 44 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 1 9 45 Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 9 9 46 Nic Carlton-Smith (Kieft FJ) 0 9 9 47 Leon Morrell (Radical SR3) 0 9 9 48 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 9 9 49 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8 50 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.