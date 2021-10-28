Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula Ford Festival at 50: Dwindling grids and controversy blight the 2000s
National News

Little jump for C1 winner to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

James Little was the most notable mover in the Autosport National Driver Rankings after taking a C1 Challenge victory last weekend to make a small jump to fifth place.

Little jump for C1 winner to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

All of his previous 12 wins this year have come behind the wheel of Ferrari machinery but Little swapped to something much more diminutive at Oulton Park.

Sharing with his son Jake, the duo won the three-hour C1 contest in Cheshire meaning Little Sr gained three places on the leaderboard.

Another driver who secured a family triumph in an endurance race at the weekend was Scott Parkin.

He jumped from 11th to sixth on the winners' table after taking a Birkett Relay class victory at Silverstone alongside twin brother Ryan.

The duo had been in contention for overall handicap honours before Scott's VW Golf stopped with a sensor issue but they still came away with a class win.

Inaugural CityCar Cup champion Nic Grindrod was another driver to climb into the top 10.

The C1 pilot missed out on the win in the opener at Cadwell Park but took his 12th success of the season in race two, promoting him from 17th to ninth in the rankings.

 

Also moving to 12 wins for the year was Junior Saloon Car ace Charlie Hand, who picked up his latest victory at Donington Park to leap up nine places into 10th.

Completing the trio of drivers taking their win tally to 12 was Caterham 310R dominator Lewis Thompson - his Cadwell double gaining him 18 places as he moved to 12th.

But one driver who remained on 12 wins was Civic Cup champion Alistair Camp.

The series finale featured four races on a single day at Snetterton but a misfire hampered Camp and his Norfolk stay ended without a win, but he did enough to secure the crown.

Further back, another driver who did improve their position was Mini Se7en S class ace Michael Winkworth, who added one more win to his total at Donington to move from 34th to 26th spot.

However, there were no changes at all in positions 35-50 on the leaderboard, despite it being the last busy weekend of national racing this year with eight events taking place.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17
2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 16 0 16
3 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 12 3 15
4 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 14 0 14
5 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge/Citroen C1) 13 0 13
6 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 10 3 13
7 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12
8 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 12 0 12
9 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 12 0 12
10 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 12 0 12
11 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 12 0 12
12 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 12 0 12
13 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 11 1 12
14 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 11 1 12
15 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 10 2 12
16 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12
17 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 9 3 12
18 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 3 12
19 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 12 12
20 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 11 0 11
21 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 0 11
22 John Mickel (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 11 0 11
23 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 8 3 11
24 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11
25 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 4 7 11
26 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 11 11
27 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
28 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
29 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 10 0 10
30 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 10 0 10
31 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 10 0 10
32 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon) 10 0 10
33 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 10 0 10
34 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 5 10
35 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 10 10
36 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 10 10
37 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
38 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190/MGB) 9 0 9
39 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9
40 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 9 0 9
41 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 9 0 9
42 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 9 0 9
43 Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper R53) 9 0 9
44 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 1 9
45 Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 9 9
46 Nic Carlton-Smith (Kieft FJ) 0 9 9
47 Leon Morrell (Radical SR3) 0 9 9
48 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 9 9
49 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8
50 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments
Formula Ford Festival at 50: Dwindling grids and controversy blight the 2000s
Previous article

Formula Ford Festival at 50: Dwindling grids and controversy blight the 2000s
Load comments
More
Marcus Simmons
Formula Ford Festival at 50: When future F1 stars showed their mettle
National

Formula Ford Festival at 50: When future F1 stars showed their mettle

Brands Hatch BTCC: Sutton closes out season with assertive Race 3 win Brands Hatch II
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Sutton closes out season with assertive Race 3 win

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus
BTCC

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Latest news

Little jump for C1 winner to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Little jump for C1 winner to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Formula Ford Festival at 50: Dwindling grids and controversy blight the 2000s
National National

Formula Ford Festival at 50: Dwindling grids and controversy blight the 2000s

Magnussen and Lind return to Formula Ford Festival
National National

Magnussen and Lind return to Formula Ford Festival

Archive: How Button achieved a rare Formula Ford feat
National National

Archive: How Button achieved a rare Formula Ford feat

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend Plus

The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend

The finale of the British Touring Car Championship always provides plenty of drama, but its support series are also set to produce many twists and turns at this weekend's last round. Unusually, all five titles are still up for grabs, so it's all to play for at Brands Hatch. Here's how each series' showdown is shaping up

National
Oct 22, 2021
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting Plus

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting

A year and a half after it was originally scheduled, this weekend’s 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting honours key figures from the circuit’s history, including the likes of Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney and Gerry Marshall

National
Oct 14, 2021
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive Plus

The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive

From a famous land-speed special to an Indianapolis 500 frontrunner, restorer and racer Geraint Owen has a fascination for making old machines work

Historics
Oct 4, 2021
The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing Plus

The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

The F1000 championship celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021, and is going from strength-to-strength. While that hasn't always been the case, the series for lightweight Jedi cars has learned valuable lessons that are making it a force to be reckoned with

National
Oct 1, 2021
The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up Plus

The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up

It’s all change in British F4 next year with a different car, engine and promoter. But with the British motorsport governing body set to become a competitor to organising clubs, and a question mark over the external funding to replace the shortfall previously put in by Ford, a lot remains unclear

National
Sep 23, 2021
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton’s Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations

National
Sep 2, 2021
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too

National
Aug 27, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.