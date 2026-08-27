Legends hero Needham goes top of Autosport National Rankings

Legends form man Chris Needham has jumped to the top of the Autosport National Rankings table thanks to his recent burst of success.

The former Superkart champion claimed two wins out of three races at Oulton Park to move onto 13 victories for the season, which means he has displaced historics ace Connor Kay from the top of the pile.

Needham shot into contention in late July when he swept up no fewer than five victories from the Legends weekend at Snetterton, and that gave him the leg-up to propel himself to the Rankings leadership during the one-day meeting at Oulton.

His 13 wins have all been overall successes, which gives him the edge over Kay, who has relied on some class victories for his identical tally.

The Autosport National Rankings is a table to illustrate the drivers who have won the most races across the car racing season in the UK and Ireland, with each victory counting equally.

Needham, who was sixth in the table last week, is the only upwards mover this week in the top 10, and there is just one other climber in the leading 30 in the table – TVR Tuscan contender Michael Saunders. He was also in action at Oulton, and his double in the brace of Bernie’s V8s races has propelled Saunders up 18 positions to 12th in the Rankings.

Michael Saunders Photo by: Richard Styles

But there is plenty of movement in the lower echelons of the top 50 this week. The Darlington & District Motor Club held its annual meeting at Croft, with two races for the organisation’s own Sports Saloons series. Mike Williamson’s double class win at the wheel of his Mitsubishi Evo 4 moves him back into the top 50, in 34th position.

Alex Ames has won races in a variety of cars this year, and his success in one of the two Super Classic Formula Ford 1600 races supporting the 2CV 24 Hours at Snetterton in his Van Diemen moves him up 13 places to 35th.

Four more have entered the top 50 this week. Ali Topley won one of the four Focus Cup races at Croft and is 37th; Neven Kirkpatrick shared the Classic Mini wins with brother David at the Brands Hatch Mini Festival weekend to go 42nd equal; Callum Voisin claimed a Carrera Cup GB double at Donington Park for 44th; and Greg Jenkins’s Mighty Mini pair at Brands places him 45th.

Autosport National Driver Rankings

Pos Driver Car Overall Class Total 1 Chris Needham Legends Ford Coupe 13 0 13 2 Connor Kay Lotus Elan 26R / MG Midget / TVR Tuscan 8 5 13 3 William Antrobus Ginetta G56 GTP / Mazda MX-5 Mk3 11 1 12 4 Lewis Barker Honda Civic Type R 10 2 12 5 Dara McInerney Ford Fiesta Zetec S 11 0 11 6 Oli Willmott Mini Cooper S 11 0 11 7 Ollie Smith Citroen Saxo VTR 11 0 11 8 Aaron Thompson SHP Pickup 11 0 11 9 Callum Grant Merlyn Mk20A / Merlyn Mk5/7 / Van Diemen / March 79B 10 0 10 10 Dan Polley WEV Vee 10 0 10 11 Matt Higginson Jedi Mk6/7 10 0 10 12 Michael Saunders TVR Tuscan Challenge 9 1 10 13 Craig Ewing Mazda MX-5 Mk1 9 1 10 14 Peter Keen BMW 116i 3 7 10 15 Luis Beilicke Ginetta G56 GTA 3 7 10 16 George Line Dallara F308 9 0 9 17 Jake McAleer Porsche 997S 9 0 9 18 Gilbert Yates Ferrari 296 Challenge / McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 9 0 9 19 Jack Robinson Jaguar XK8 / Jaguar XJR6 7 2 9 20 Jack Ashton Rover Metro 100 2 7 9 21 Jacob Heap Mini Cooper 0 9 9 22 Jordan Pimley Mazda MX-5 Mk1 8 0 8 23 Brian Thornton Caterham 7 270R 8 0 8 24 Warren Allen Porsche Cayman S 8 0 8 25= Ben Glasswell Reynard SF77 8 0 8 25= Ash Sutton Ford Focus Titanium 8 0 8 27 Eddie Mawer Locost 7 Ma7da 8 0 8 28 Bob Barron Honda Civic EG 8 0 8 29 Luke Cooper Swift SC20 / Swift SC92F 8 0 8 30 Jim Larkham Radical PR6 8 0 8 31 Ethan Hall Porsche Boxster S 986 6 2 8 32 Jamie Ellwood Caterham 7 Sigma 135 5 3 8 33 Anton Landon Cyana Mk2 / Fisher Fury 5 3 8 34 Mike Williamson Mitsubishi Evo 4 2 6 8 35 Alex Ames Brabham BT6 / Van Diemen / Jaguar E-type Lightweight 7 0 7 36 Tom Gadd Van Diemen RF81 7 0 7 37 Ali Topley Ford Focus Cup ST300 7 0 7 38 Corey Webber Honda Civic 7 0 7 39 Steve Foden Mazda MX-5 Mk1 7 0 7 40 Aaron Cooke Legends Ford Coupe 7 0 7 41 Richard Davies Caterham 7 Roadsport 7 0 7 42= Mark Thomson Radical SR10 XXR 7 0 7 42= Neven Kirkpatrick Classic Mini 1275 7 0 7 44 Callum Voisin Porsche 911 GT3 Cup 7 0 7 45 Greg Jenkins Rover Mini 7 0 7 46 Daniel Robinson Ford Fiesta ST150 5 2 7 47 James Hughes Austin-Healey Sprite / Austin-Healey Lenham Sprite / Lotus Elan 26R 5 2 7 48= Shaun Traynor Toyota MR2 Mk2 / Toyota MR2 Roadster 3 4 7 48= Chris Roberts BMW M4 3 4 7 50= Pedro Oliveira Radical SR3 0 7 7 50= Adam Morrison Mini Cooper S 0 7 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or pro-am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.