MotoGP title contender Ogura ruled out of Aragon GP

Ai Ogura has arrived back from Japan with a hand injury that will rule him out of the Aragon Grand Prix and compromises his fight for the MotoGP world championship.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider is third in the standings and 37 points behind leader Jorge Martin from the Italian marque's factory team, with MotorLand up next this weekend.

But in a statement issued by Trackhouse, it confirmed that the injured Ogura will be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori in Aragon following his training crash in Japan.

It read: "Trackhouse MotoGP's number 79 rider suffered an injury to his left hand during training in Japan.

"Upon his arrival in Europe, he was diagnosed with a fracture near the left thumb that requires surgery, which will be performed this Thursday.

"The team welcomes Lorenzo Savadori, number 32, who will replace him at this race in Aragon. We wish Ai a speedy recovery and thank Lorenzo for his willingness to replace him at such short notice."

Ogura crashes at British GP Photo by: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images

Japanese rider Ogura moved out there to be close to friends and family and in conditions where he could train on track with production bikes.

However, a crash while he was riding at a track near Tokyo has dealt the rider a bad blow.

It comes after he lost a good handful of points in the championship standings following a crash last Sunday at Silverstone.