MotoGP title contender Ogura ruled out of Aragon GP
Ogura crashed while training in Japan and injured his hand, which will rule him out of Motorland this weekend and will require him to undergo surgery
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Ai Ogura has arrived back from Japan with a hand injury that will rule him out of the Aragon Grand Prix and compromises his fight for the MotoGP world championship.
The Trackhouse Aprilia rider is third in the standings and 37 points behind leader Jorge Martin from the Italian marque's factory team, with MotorLand up next this weekend.
But in a statement issued by Trackhouse, it confirmed that the injured Ogura will be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori in Aragon following his training crash in Japan.
It read: "Trackhouse MotoGP's number 79 rider suffered an injury to his left hand during training in Japan.
"Upon his arrival in Europe, he was diagnosed with a fracture near the left thumb that requires surgery, which will be performed this Thursday.
"The team welcomes Lorenzo Savadori, number 32, who will replace him at this race in Aragon. We wish Ai a speedy recovery and thank Lorenzo for his willingness to replace him at such short notice."
Ogura crashes at British GP
Photo by: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images
Japanese rider Ogura moved out there to be close to friends and family and in conditions where he could train on track with production bikes.
However, a crash while he was riding at a track near Tokyo has dealt the rider a bad blow.
It comes after he lost a good handful of points in the championship standings following a crash last Sunday at Silverstone.
Share Or Save This Story
Vinales and Chantra back on MotoGP entry list for Catalan GP
Aprilia’s Savadori has surgery after fiery Styrian MotoGP crash
Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash
MotoGP 'absolutely wants' to introduce F1-style budget cap
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
MotoGP prepared to move Qatar GP to another venue
Latest news
MotoGP title contender Ogura ruled out of Aragon GP
Red Bull officially named F1's best engine as FIA makes ADUO results public
How a grateful Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub
Ford completes shakedown at Paul Ricard ahead of WEC debut
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments