Red Bull officially named F1's best engine as FIA makes ADUO results public

The FIA has published the results of the latest Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) evaluation for Formula 1 power units - with Red Bull-Ford still considered the benchmark.

According to the governing body’s analysis, which is inclusive of all races from the Melbourne season opener to round 11 at Budapest, the Red Bull-Ford internal combustion engine is the most powerful in F1.

Mercedes is 2-4% down on power, while Audi, Ferrari and Honda are more than 4% adrift; the Japanese manufacturer’s new powertrain, which was introduced at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, was not taken into account.

After the first quarter of the 2026 season, Mercedes had been granted one additional homologation for 2026 and 2027 each, while Audi, Ferrari and Honda received two each for this year and next year too. This consists in additional cost cap allowance and further dyno tests.

However, no official announcement had been made. While the FIA did confirm the ADUO ranking today on Wednesday 26 August, no additional homologations have been awarded this time.

“The FIA has undertaken thorough and exhaustive analysis as part of our ADUO review process,” said the FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

“With the release of the findings of Period 2, we are confident that, based on the quality of the data, its analysis is incredibly robust, giving us a high level of confidence in our findings.

“We also have to respect the confidentiality and intellectual property of the teams and their power unit manufacturers in disseminating any details from the findings.

“This is the first year of ADUO so naturally there are areas which we may evolve over time, in discussion with all the PU manufacturers.”

ADUO has been at the receiving end of criticism with an obvious drawback being that it only considers the internal combustion engine, which is not the only performance differentiator in F1’s current hybrid power units.

Mercedes, not Red Bull-Ford, has widely been considered to have the most powerful engine, which even Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff admitted - though he perhaps let his guard down when he made that comment, given he wasn’t referring to ADUO.

Red Bull in particular has been dismayed by the lack of opportunities afforded by the current ranking, requesting a review of the post-Canada results - which was unsuccessful.

“Toto is right. I also think that they have the most powerful power unit,” said Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies after the Belgian Grand Prix. “And certainly they had a sizeable advantage on the straight this weekend again.

“But it's not the first weekend. They have an advantage on the straight most weekends and this weekend a bit more with the track sensitivity. As you said, the second period closing in Budapest in a week's time. We'll see what's happening.”