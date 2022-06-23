Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The weird and wonderful from national motorsport this week Next / Video: RAM raid at Snetterton as Loggie extends British GT points lead

National News
National News

Legends aces leap up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Another week and it was another strong performance from Legends drivers as Will Gibson and Miles Rudman have now become Lucky Khera's closest rivals in Autosport's National Driver Rankings.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
Legends aces leap up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Six days after featuring at Brands Hatch's American SpeedFest, the pocket rockets were in action again - this time at Anglesey in Wales - and both Gibson and Rudman were among the quartet of winners.

Gibson added one more victory to take his 2022 total to nine, while Rudman was successful twice to also move to nine wins.

Those latest triumphs have sent Gibson from third to second, as Rudman has climbed from fifth to third.

But the Legends drivers were not the only ones to strengthen their position in the table as Jasver Sapra also moved into sixth from eighth having taken another win in the BMW he shared with Bryan Bransom in the Britcar Trophy at Silverstone.

Elsewhere, two drivers grabbed hat-tricks that have sent them storming from outside the top 50 into the top 10.

Joshua Law was unstoppable in Sports 2000 at Snetterton, despite briefly losing out to James Barwell at the start each time, to move into seventh.

Rich Webb narrowly defeated Ryan Yarrow to take Sports 1000 hat-trick

Rich Webb narrowly defeated Ryan Yarrow to take Sports 1000 hat-trick

Photo by: Steve Jones

That is one place above Rich Webb, who took his own prototype treble with three wins in Sports 1000 at Pembrey - although he had to battle reigning champion Ryan Yarrow, a misfiring engine and track-limits penalty to claim the second of those wins by just 0.62 seconds.

Behind them, Liam McGill added another Focus Cup triumph at Snetterton to move to ninth from 15th - but, had he also secured a hat-trick, he would have moved to fourth.

Completing the top 10 is Benn Simms, who enjoyed more Historic Formula Ford 2000 battling with Graham Fennymore to take a seventh win of the season at Donington Park and jump up from 18th.

Another Donington conqueror was Samuel Harrison, the teenager dominated a large Historic F3 field in a Chevron B15, while also picking up the spoils in the Historic FF1600 opener.

That meant he was another driver to leap from outside the top 50 onto the leaderboard and into 18th spot.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 6 6 12
2 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
3 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
4 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9
5 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
6 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7
7 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 7 0 7
8 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 7 0 7
9 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 7 0 7
10 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 6 1 7
11 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7
12 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 4 3 7
13 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 5 7
14 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6
15 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
16 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
17 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6
18 Samuel Harrison (Chevron B15/Merlyn Mk20) 6 0 6
19 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 6 0 6
20 Michael Cullen (Lotus Cortina/Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 6 0 6
21 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6
22 Richard Kearney (Formula Sheane) 6 0 6
23 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 4 2 6
24 Craig Land (Locost 7) 3 3 6
25 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6
26 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 6 6
27 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 6 6
28 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
29 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 5 0 5
30 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 5 0 5
31 Christian Douglas (TVR Griffith 400/Ariel Atom) 5 0 5
32 Marc Warren (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5
33 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 5 0 5
34 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 5 0 5
35 John Mickel (34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
36 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 5 0 5
37 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 5 0 5
38 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 5 0 5
39 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 5 0 5
40 Tom McArthur (Titan Mk4/Merlyn Mk20) 5 0 5
41= George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 5 0 5
41= Kevin Kivlochan (AC Cobra/Morgan +8) 5 0 5
41= Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13/Tatuus F4-TO14) 5 0 5
44 John Kinmond (Rover 3500) 5 0 5
45 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 5 0 5
46= Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 0 5
46= Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 5 0 5
48 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
49 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 5 0 5
50 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 4 1 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. 

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. 

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order. 

Pics by bournephoto.co.uk and Steve Jones
