Previous / Ten things to watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Next / Legends aces leap up Autosport National Driver Rankings
National News

The weird and wonderful from national motorsport this week

From a legendary designer showing he's still quick behind the wheel to some incredibly close finishes and some spared blushes, here are some of this week's most unusual national stories

The weird and wonderful from national motorsport this week

Still on the pace: Reynard in FF2000

Adrian Reynard’s period Formula Ford 2000 pace has not deserted him, for he led a Historic FF2000 points race for the first time at Donington Park on Sunday.

REPORT: The best of the action from HSCC Donington Park

The 1979 EFDA Euroseries champion eagerly took advantage of frontrunners Graham Fennymore and Benn Simms running wide at Redgate at the start to seize the initiative.

Reynard, 71, eventually finished third as the cars he designed and created filled the top four places. Long-time Reynard designer Malcolm Oastler, who competes extensively in his native Australia, is planning to join Adrian on track here later this season.

Blushes spared: Bates's false start

 

Photo by: Richard Styles

Tim Bates took a brace of victories in the 911 Challenge at Snetterton, but only after a red flag spared his blushes following a bizarre jump start in the second encounter.

Lining up from pole, Bates was caught out by a new starting procedure, moving away before the red lights had even come on after reacting to an electronic five-second light going out on the gantry instead.

Expecting an inevitable penalty while making his escape at the front, a red flag for a multi-car collision behind came to Bates’s rescue. With the race restarted, he was able to take his position at the front with a clean slate, and he ensured there was no repeat of his jump start to take a comfortable win.

Bates said an issue for his closest challenger Rob Hollyman, who pulled off the grid moments before with a misfire, had played a part in his error.

“I've never had that happen before,” said Bates. “Rob broke down by the side of me, and I was concentrating and focusing on what happened to Rob and then the five-second light came on, and then the light went out and mentally I just thought 'go'.

“But, fortunately, I got a second chance at it, so I went really slow off that time and dropped a place, so I wasn't going to do it again!”

Very close finishes: Caterhams at Silverstone

 

Photo by: Ollie Read

Caterham races are renowned for their close finishes, but the encounters at Silverstone last weekend took this to the extreme as no fewer than six races were decided by less than one tenth of a second.

Both Harry George and Domenique Mannsperger took wins in the 310R and 270R championships respectively by 0.059s, while Geoff Newman's victory in Roadsports was slightly bigger at 0.092s.

The closest finishes came across all three Seven UK races, with winning margins of 0.006s for Jake Swann in the opener and 0.003s for Aaron Head in race three (pictured).

But the closest 'finish' came courtesy of the officials, with on-the-road race-two winner James Murphy given a 0.1s penalty for overtaking under yellow flags, which put him behind series debutant Lewis Thompson by just 0.001s.

Unusual entry: Vauxhall Astra

 

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Yes, there have been some notable examples of estate cars going racing - who can forget the Volvo 850 in British Touring Cars in the 1990s? - but, generally, the station wagons aren't found on the circuits.

Therefore the sight of Peter Digweed's Vauxhall Astra estate taking part in the Time Attack contest at Brands Hatch last weekend was unusual. He is best time was ultimately good enough for ninth in the Pocket Rocket class final, two spots behind a certain Jimmy Broadbent's Mazda MX-5.

Pics of the week:

Ari Vatanen, the 1978 winner, was in action in a BMW M3 at the weekend as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Donegal Rally

Ari Vatanen, the 1978 winner, was in action in a BMW M3 at the weekend as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Donegal Rally

Photo by: William Neill

Nigel Howard attempts to reattach his nose cone after getting into strife during Historic 750 Formula at Pembrey

Nigel Howard attempts to reattach his nose cone after getting into strife during Historic 750 Formula at Pembrey

Photo by: Steve Jones

The spray pours off Michael Lyons's Lola T400 in the Aurora Trophy at Donington Park

The spray pours off Michael Lyons's Lola T400 in the Aurora Trophy at Donington Park

Photo by: Mick Walker

Ten things to watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Previous article

Ten things to watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Next article

Legends aces leap up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Legends aces leap up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Video: RAM raid at Snetterton as Loggie extends British GT points lead
Video Inside
National National

Video: RAM raid at Snetterton as Loggie extends British GT points lead

Legends aces leap up Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Legends aces leap up Autosport National Driver Rankings

The weird and wonderful from national motorsport this week
National National

The weird and wonderful from national motorsport this week

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
