Snetterton replaces Silverstone as British GT season opener for 2027

British GT has tweaked its calendar for the 2027 season with Snetterton replacing Silverstone as the opening round.

This will be the first time the Norfolk-based circuit has opened the campaign and it will do so on 24-25 April next year with a pair of one-hour races to kickstart 2027.

It will mark the fourth time in four years that a different track has opened the season, because until 2024 Oulton Park was the traditional curtain-raiser on Easter bank holiday weekend.

But weather was often unpredictable at the tight and twisty Cheshire-based track, making it a tricky opener for rookies so with the support of teams and drivers, for 2025 it was pushed to later in the year.

Donington Park was consequently the opening round that season, before Silverstone received the honour for 2026 and now from next year the first race will go to Snetterton.

Following that trip will be Oulton itself on 29-31 May with another pair of one-hour races - on a bank holiday Monday as per tradition - before the bigger endurance contests complete the eight-round season.

Oulton Park Photo by: JEP

It will start with British GT’s overseas trip to Spa-Francorchamps on 19-20 June for what will be a two-hour contest, despite the Belgian race historically being a three-hour event.

But various cost-cutting measures were implemented for 2026 to overcome the rising costs of GT racing and so it’ll be the second, consecutive year in which Spa is a two-hour race.

That means the championship’s blue-riband event, the Silverstone 500, remains the only three-hour contest on the calendar and for 2027 it will take Snetterton’s spot in mid-August.

So the series will now visit the home of the British Grand Prix on 14-15 August with tweaks also being made to the final two rounds, as Brands Hatch and Donington Park trade places.

The Kentish venue, recently announced as the new host of Formula E’s London E-Prix, hosts the 2026 British GT season finale but in 2027 it will be the penultimate round on 11-12 September with a two-hour race.

That means Donington will return to its traditional spot as the final round, having closed a British GT season for 12 of the past 15 years, on 16-17 October.

It will also be the second, consecutive year in which the Leicestershire-based track has only held one race on the calendar, having usually hosted two until the cost-cutting measures for 2026.

So the 2027 season will feature eight races across six weekends with the date and venue of the pre-season media day - effectively a test session - still to be confirmed.

British GT 2027 calendar

Round Circuit Race length Date 1 Snetterton One hour 25 April 2 Snetterton One hour 25 April 3 Oulton Park One hour 31 May 4 Oulton Park One hour 31 May 5 Spa-Francorchamps Two hours 20 June 6 Silverstone Three hours 15 August 7 Brands Hatch Two hours 12 September 8 Donington Park Two hours 17 October