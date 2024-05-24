Grange moves to the top of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

A total of 10 events being held across last weekend provided plenty of opportunity for drivers to add to their win tallies and Ford Escort Mk2 racer Grange is one who managed just that.

He topped the opening Blue Oval Saloon Series encounter at Mallory Park to move on to eight victories for the season and came within half a lap of adding a ninth in race two, only for the charging Olly Allen to displace him and win from the back of the grid.

But it is still enough for Grange to move from second to first in the rankings, and demote early leader Dan Brown down a place.

Meanwhile, two Scottish Legends competitors are now up to third and fourth after moving onto six wins apiece having enjoyed successful weekends as the series made its trip south to Croft.

Stewart Black triumphed twice to climb four spots into third, while Daniel Clark's four wins take him from outside the top 50 and up to fourth.

There are plenty of other changes inside the top 10, with Benn Simms twice narrowly prevailing in Historic Formula Ford 1600 at Cadwell Park. That success has propelled him from joint 28th to sixth on the leaderboard.

He is two places ahead of Alex Wilson, the Cooper Mk10 driver taking two far more dominant victories in the 500cc F3 contests at Mallory to jump up 30 spots.

Completing the movers inside the top 10 is Adam Shepherd, who battled a power-steering problem to twice take TCR UK spoils at Snetterton. Those results enable him to leap from 46th to ninth.

The rest of the leaderboard is also radically different to last week, when Autosport launched this year's rankings, but one particularly notable improver is Scott Parkin. The Audi TT racer was victorious at both Silverstone and Brands Hatch over the weekend to move into 46th spot.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 3 8 2 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 7 0 7 3 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 6 0 6 4 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 6 0 6 5 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 6 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 5 0 5 7 Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 8 Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10) 5 0 5 9 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 3 2 5 10 Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII) 2 3 5 11 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 3 5 12 Mikey Porter (Aston Martin Vantage GT4) 0 5 5 13 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 5 5 14 CJ Morgan (Peugeot 206 GTI) 0 5 5 15 Carl Swift (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI) 4 0 4 16 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 4 0 4 17 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4 18 George Line (Dallara F308) 4 0 4 19 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4 20 Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4 21 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 4 0 4 22 Harry Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 4 0 4 23 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S) 4 0 4 24 Mike Jenvey (Jenvey Gunn) 4 0 4 25 Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI) 4 0 4 26 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 4 0 4 27 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 4 0 4 28 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 4 0 4 29 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker) 4 0 4 30 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 4 0 4 31 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 4 0 4 32 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 3 1 4 33 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 3 1 4 34 Peter Drennan (Global GT Light) 3 1 4 35 Will Abraham (BMW 116i/VW Fun Cup) 2 2 4 36 Adrian Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 2 2 4 37 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 2 2 4 38 Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79) 1 3 4 39 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 1 3 4 40 Olly Samways (Mighty Mini) 0 4 4 41 Alfie Jeakins (Honda Civic EP3) 0 4 4 42 Jack Conachy (Mini Cooper) 0 4 4 43 Ashley Dibden (Dallara F307) 0 4 4 44 Matthew Higgins (Aston Martin Vantage GT4) 0 4 4 45 Oliver Bullion (Ford Fiesta ST150) 0 4 4 46 Scott Parkin (Audi TT TDI) 3 0 3 47 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 3 0 3 48 Adam Lockwood (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 3 0 3 49 Andrew Jordan (Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang) 3 0 3 50 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 3 0 3

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.