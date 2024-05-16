Brown is early Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings leader

The specialist insurer – which provides comprehensive cover for race and rally cars on events, alongside offering policies for the storage and transit of vehicles – has lent its backing to the rankings, which are based upon a driver’s race wins over the course of a season.

“Every single club driver in the UK and Ireland can potentially be part of the rankings, and we’re therefore very happy to be supporting a competition that has such a wide remit,” said managing director Ryan Mone.

The premise of the rankings is simple. Autosport compiles a table each week of the drivers who have achieved the most victories from contests held in the UK and Ireland.

Each overall win is treated equally, regardless of whether it was scored in the British Touring Car Championship or the C1 Endurance Series, and class success is also counted too, provided the divisions are based on different car characteristics rather than driver ability.

Prolific Irish racer Michael Cullen topped the table last year with 17 wins to his name and the early leader this time around is Dan Brown. He has already secured seven triumphs in 2024 in his Honda Civic, with victories in the Racing Hondas and Castle Combe Hot Hatch categories.

Also on seven wins currently is Ford Escort Mk2 pilot Piers Grange, although since three of these are class successes, which are inferior to outright wins when we compile the rankings, he is behind Brown in the leaderboard.

Mazda MX-5 frontrunners Ben Short and Thomas Langford are hot on their heels with five victories apiece, while also on five are historics competitor Rob Cull and another Civic driver, Joe Cunningham. Legends racers Stewart Black, Will Gibson and Jack Parker are also among the initial top 10.

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.