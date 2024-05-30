Brown back to top of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
Another week, another change at the top of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings as Dan Brown has moved back into first place following a further two wins.
Dan Zelos
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography
Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
|Pos
|Driver (Car)
|Overall wins
|Class wins
|Total
|1
|Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali)
|9
|0
|9
|2
|Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2)
|5
|3
|8
|3
|Stewart Black (Legends Coupe)
|6
|0
|6
|4
|Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe)
|6
|0
|6
|5
|Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12)
|6
|0
|6
|6
|Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza)
|6
|0
|6
|7
|Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|5
|0
|5
|8
|Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7)
|5
|0
|5
|9
|Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|5
|0
|5
|10
|Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW)
|5
|0
|5
|11
|Chris Lulham (Radical SR3)
|5
|0
|5
|12
|James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA)
|5
|0
|5
|13
|Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper)
|5
|0
|5
|14
|Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10)
|5
|0
|5
|15
|Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5)
|3
|2
|5
|16
|Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII)
|2
|3
|5
|17
|Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36)
|2
|3
|5
|18
|Mikey Porter (Aston Martin Vantage GT4)
|0
|5
|5
|19
|Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3)
|0
|5
|5
|20
|CJ Morgan (Peugeot 206 GTI)
|0
|5
|5
|21
|Carl Swift (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI)
|4
|0
|4
|22
|Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham)
|4
|0
|4
|23
|Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe)
|4
|0
|4
|24
|George Line (Dallara F308)
|4
|0
|4
|25
|Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe)
|4
|0
|4
|26
|Paul Bateman (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|4
|0
|4
|27
|Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST)
|4
|0
|4
|28
|Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150)
|4
|0
|4
|29
|Harry Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR)
|4
|0
|4
|30
|Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S)
|4
|0
|4
|31
|Mike Jenvey (Jenvey Gunn)
|4
|0
|4
|32
|Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI)
|4
|0
|4
|33
|Linus Granfors (Tatuus F4-TO14)
|4
|0
|4
|34
|Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S)
|4
|0
|4
|35
|Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup)
|4
|0
|4
|36
|Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker)
|4
|0
|4
|37
|Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP)
|4
|0
|4
|38
|Lee Malone (Legends Coupe)
|4
|0
|4
|39
|Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|4
|0
|4
|40
|Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01)
|4
|0
|4
|41
|Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R)
|3
|1
|4
|42
|Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170)
|3
|1
|4
|43
|Peter Drennan (Global GT Light)
|3
|1
|4
|44
|Will Abraham (BMW 116i/VW Fun Cup)
|2
|2
|4
|45
|Adrian Bradley (BMW E46 M3)
|2
|2
|4
|46
|Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1)
|2
|2
|4
|47
|Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79)
|1
|3
|4
|48
|Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7)
|1
|3
|4
|49
|Olly Samways (Mighty Mini)
|0
|4
|4
|50
|Alfie Jeakins (Honda Civic EP3)
|0
|4
|4
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash
WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast
Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz
Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2
Autosport Plus
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments