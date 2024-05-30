All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
National

Brown back to top of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Another week, another change at the top of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings as Dan Brown has moved back into first place following a further two wins.

Marcus Simmons Stephen Lickorish
Upd:
auto dan brown 2
The Honda Civic pilot was victorious in both of the 750 Motor Club Hot Hatch encounters at Castle Combe on Monday to take his tally for the year to nine and move him one clear of previous table-topper Piers Grange.
However, it was not all smooth sailing for Brown as he was originally disqualified from the opening race, having been deemed to have overtaken another car under yellow flags - but he successfully appealed the penalty and was later reinstated.
Aside from Brown, the only other change in the top five this week is Formula Ford 1600 racer Jason Smyth moving into fifth spot.
He enjoyed another successful weekend as he topped both Northern Irish FF1600 bouts at Kirkistown to climb 23 places on the leaderboard.
Smyth is one position ahead of another double Kirkistown victor, Subaru Impreza driver Gavin Stanfield. He topped both of the Libre Saloon encounters to jump up 24 places.
There were also two drivers who came close to take a quadruple win at Snetterton.
Dan Zelos won the first three Mini Challenge races and only narrowly missed out to Max Hall in the finale, but those triumphs still sent him from outside the top 50 and into 10th spot.
Dan Zelos

Dan Zelos

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Radical Cup UK pacesetter Chris Lulham made a similar improvement into 11th, although a penalty for cutting the Brundle/Nelson esses on the grass meant he was denied the chance to win the opener, but was dominant from then on.
Completing the new names in the top 15 are Ginetta GT Academy pacesetter James Nicholas - the racing rookie bagging another two successes at Donington Park to rise to 12th - and Peter Bennett, who was also twice triumphant in his Mini at Kirkistown to improve to 13th.
For more information about the range of insurance policies that Ryan offers, please head to ryanmi.com.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 9 0 9
2 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 3 8
3 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 6 0 6
4 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 6 0 6
5 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 6 0 6
6 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 6 0 6
7 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
8 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 5 0 5
9 Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
10 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5
11 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 5 0 5
12 James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5
13 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 5 0 5
14 Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10) 5 0 5
15 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 3 2 5
16 Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII) 2 3 5
17 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 3 5
18 Mikey Porter (Aston Martin Vantage GT4) 0 5 5
19 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 5 5
20 CJ Morgan (Peugeot 206 GTI) 0 5 5
21 Carl Swift (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI) 4 0 4
22 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 4 0 4
23 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4
24 George Line (Dallara F308) 4 0 4
25 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4
26 Paul Bateman (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 4 0 4
27 Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4
28 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 4 0 4
29 Harry Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 4 0 4
30 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S) 4 0 4
31 Mike Jenvey (Jenvey Gunn) 4 0 4
32 Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI) 4 0 4
33 Linus Granfors (Tatuus F4-TO14) 4 0 4
34 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 4 0 4
35 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 4 0 4
36 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker) 4 0 4
37 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 4 0 4
38 Lee Malone (Legends Coupe) 4 0 4
39 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 4 0 4
40 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 4 0 4
41 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 3 1 4
42 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 3 1 4
43 Peter Drennan (Global GT Light) 3 1 4
44 Will Abraham (BMW 116i/VW Fun Cup) 2 2 4
45 Adrian Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 2 2 4
46 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 2 2 4
47 Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79) 1 3 4
48 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 1 3 4
49 Olly Samways (Mighty Mini) 0 4 4
50 Alfie Jeakins (Honda Civic EP3) 0 4 4
Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Grange moves to the top of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Marcus Simmons
More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Snetterton: Huff charges from 14th to win

BTCC Snetterton: Huff charges from 14th to win

BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
BTCC Snetterton: Huff charges from 14th to win
BTCC Snetterton: Hill overcomes penalty for second win

BTCC Snetterton: Hill overcomes penalty for second win

BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
BTCC Snetterton: Hill overcomes penalty for second win
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Plus
Plus
General
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Latest news

Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash

Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash
WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast

WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast
Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz
Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2

Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
By Marcus Pye
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
By James Newbold
How to get the best out of amateur racers
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe