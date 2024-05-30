Brown back to top of Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

The Honda Civic pilot was victorious in both of the 750 Motor Club Hot Hatch encounters at Castle Combe on Monday to take his tally for the year to nine and move him one clear of previous table-topper Piers Grange.

However, it was not all smooth sailing for Brown as he was originally disqualified from the opening race, having been deemed to have overtaken another car under yellow flags - but he successfully appealed the penalty and was later reinstated.

Aside from Brown, the only other change in the top five this week is Formula Ford 1600 racer Jason Smyth moving into fifth spot.

He enjoyed another successful weekend as he topped both Northern Irish FF1600 bouts at Kirkistown to climb 23 places on the leaderboard.

Smyth is one position ahead of another double Kirkistown victor, Subaru Impreza driver Gavin Stanfield. He topped both of the Libre Saloon encounters to jump up 24 places.

There were also two drivers who came close to take a quadruple win at Snetterton.

Dan Zelos won the first three Mini Challenge races and only narrowly missed out to Max Hall in the finale, but those triumphs still sent him from outside the top 50 and into 10th spot.

Dan Zelos Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Radical Cup UK pacesetter Chris Lulham made a similar improvement into 11th, although a penalty for cutting the Brundle/Nelson esses on the grass meant he was denied the chance to win the opener, but was dominant from then on.

Completing the new names in the top 15 are Ginetta GT Academy pacesetter James Nicholas - the racing rookie bagging another two successes at Donington Park to rise to 12th - and Peter Bennett, who was also twice triumphant in his Mini at Kirkistown to improve to 13th.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings