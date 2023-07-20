Ginetta categories join BRSCC roster for 2024
Ginetta has decided to join forces with the British Racing & Sports Car Club from next season, with its one-make championships moving away from the British Automobile Racing Club’s administration.
The Yorkshire-based car maker has enjoyed a relationship with the BARC dating back to when Lawrence Tomlinson bought the company ahead of the 2006 season.
But now Ginetta is switching allegiances a year after leaving the BARC-administered British Touring Car Championship support bill and focusing on BRSCC-run British GT events.
“We want to keep Ginetta at the forefront of UK racing, as well as continuing our expansion into new markets globally,” said Ginetta head of motorsport Mike Simpson.
“Joining the BRSCC from 2024 will further guarantee that our teams and drivers will experience great customer service and professionalism from start to finish.”
BRSCC sporting manager Luke Souch added: “Having had the opportunity to work with Ginetta and its championships since it joined SRO’s support package for British GT at the beginning of this year, this is really positive news and demonstrates the BRSCC’s aptitude in providing professional race services for commercial championships.
“We are heavily focused on delivering great race meetings for our customers and, as we enter into this new partnership with Ginetta, we look forward to supporting its championships at British GT events and organising the 2024 G-Fest.”
As well as departing the BTCC support package, Ginetta also streamlined its portfolio of championships for this season.
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography
Alongside the popular Ginetta Junior series and entry-level GT Academy, a new Ginetta GT championship was created that encompassed the old GT5 Challenge division as well as a new class for G56s, while the GT4 Supercup was axed.
The BRSCC, meanwhile, has undergone a revamp in recent years, focusing on introducing a number of new UK categories, including the CityCar Cup - for specially race-developed Citroen C1s, Peugeot 107s and Toyota Aygos - Audi TT Cup Racing, Supersport Endurance Cup and the Evolution Trophy, a home for fledgling concepts not yet ready for a standalone grid.
Having successfully overhauled its in-house portfolio, the club says it is now also focusing on developing more commercial relationships with other organisations, like Ginetta.
