Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Championship battles rage at Cadwell Park and Snetterton meetings Next / National novelties: Jagermeister Capri and W Series' Powell and Pulling go Radical
National News

Ginetta Junior to leave BTCC bill and race alongside British GT in 2023

Ginetta will not run categories alongside the British Touring Car Championship from next year with its Ginetta Junior series joining the British GT package and the GT4 Supercup being scrapped.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Ginetta Junior to leave BTCC bill and race alongside British GT in 2023

The manufacturer has announced a major shake-up of its racing portfolio with it being streamlined from four categories to three for 2023 – all of which will race with British GT.

Ginetta Junior has been a permanent and popular fixture of BTCC events since 2008, while the GT4 Supercup’s G50 Cup predecessor joined the BTCC bill the following year, having previously appeared with British GT.

Now, Ginetta Junior will join the SRO British GT package alongside the entry-level Ginetta GT Academy, which was first launched last year and has enjoyed a huge amount of interest this season.

Then a new series will be created, the Ginetta GT championship, which will feature a yet-to-be-revealed new car and two classes: GT Pro and GT5.

The Ginetta GT4 Supercup will be scrapped

The Ginetta GT4 Supercup will be scrapped

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

Aside from supporting British GT, the categories are also due to appear at a new standalone G-Fest event at Silverstone.

“Extending our partnership with SRO Motorsports Group is all part of Lawrence Tomlinson’s [Ginetta owner] vision to continue to develop our racing series and experience,” said Mike Simpson, Ginetta’s head of motorsport.

“It is a great opportunity for us to continue to build our offering for drivers at all levels with ambitions to become professional racers or to go endurance racing.

“It makes racing more efficient for teams and drivers and enables Ginetta to expand its renowned racing ladder philosophy to Europe and the USA where SRO already has a presence in GT racing.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Alan Gow and TOCA for the support they have given Ginetta over many years.”

Ginetta last signed a deal with BTCC organiser TOCA in 2019, a three-year contract that expires at the end of this season.

BTCC chief executive Gow says that a replacement for the two Ginetta categories will be announced in “due course”.

“We have had a long standing and highly successful partnership with Ginetta and we wish them every success in the future,” he added.

It marks the first change to the BTCC’s regular support series cast since the Renault UK Clio Cup was replaced by the Mini Challenge for the 2020 season.

shares
comments
Championship battles rage at Cadwell Park and Snetterton meetings
Previous article

Championship battles rage at Cadwell Park and Snetterton meetings
Next article

National novelties: Jagermeister Capri and W Series' Powell and Pulling go Radical

National novelties: Jagermeister Capri and W Series' Powell and Pulling go Radical
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
McDermid jumps up Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

McDermid jumps up Autosport National Driver Rankings

The second-generation racer taking British F4 by storm
National

The second-generation racer taking British F4 by storm

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Latest news

National novelties: Jagermeister Capri and W Series' Powell and Pulling go Radical
National National

National novelties: Jagermeister Capri and W Series' Powell and Pulling go Radical

It was a busy weekend of club racing and that produced plenty of unusual stories. From cool cars, to long-overdue debuts and an incident with a champagne bottle, here is a selection of them

Ginetta Junior to leave BTCC bill and race alongside British GT in 2023
National National

Ginetta Junior to leave BTCC bill and race alongside British GT in 2023

Ginetta will not run categories alongside the British Touring Car Championship from next year with its Ginetta Junior series joining the British GT package and the GT4 Supercup being scrapped.

Championship battles rage at Cadwell Park and Snetterton meetings
National National

Championship battles rage at Cadwell Park and Snetterton meetings

A number of champions were provisionally crowned at the 750 Motor Club's Cadwell Park meeting, but several other battles will go down to the wire next month. While at Snetterton, the British Trucks were in action with all the usual thrills and spills

Autosport tries out the 750MC's Ma7da Championship
National National

Autosport tries out the 750MC's Ma7da Championship

Thrown in at the deep end, Autosport tried to get to grips with the Ma7da Championship - one of the 750 Motor Club's newest and fastest-growing series. Here's what we discovered about a competitive but friendly category

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.