Clarke retakes second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Clubmans Sports Prototype dominator Clarke continued his impressive form by winning the opening two races in Leicestershire, but he was denied another clean sweep after an electrical fault on his Phantom PR22 in the finale.

Nevertheless, it was still enough for him to retake second on Autosport's leaderboard and close to within two victories of leader Freddie Slater's 14 wins.

However, another Clubmans competitor did complete a treble as Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton picked up another three CSP2 class triumphs in his Phantom P94, which have sent him storming up 25 places and into 11th.

Elsewhere, Lucas Romanek has scored National and United Formula Ford 1600 victories already this season but ended Felix Fisher and Luke Cooper's stranglehold over the Castle Combe championship last weekend.

The 10th win of Romanek's campaign enables him to climb from 10th to fifth in the rankings.

Aidan Hills, the Mazda MX-5 star who topped the table earlier this year, also added another win over the weekend, this time a class success at the wheel of a Ginetta G40 GT5 in the Trackday Trophy at Donington.

But it was not enough to stop Hills from sliding down the leaderboard, Romanek relegating him to sixth spot.

Fennymore is on the cusp of entering the top 10 Photo by: Mick Walker

Further back, another driver to enjoy triple success was Formula Ford 2000 champion Graham Fennymore at Brands Hatch.

And he very nearly made it a quadruple, crossing the line first in the finale before being penalised for excessive weaving on the green-flag lap.

Had he scored four, Fennymore would now be in the top 10, but he has still risen from joint 41st to 13th.

Meanwhile, another Combe victor to climb the table is Gary Prebble - who got the better of brother Adam in the Saloons contest. That success means he moves up four spots into 15th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 14 0 14 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 12 0 12 3 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 11 0 11 4 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 5 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 10 0 10 6 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 9 1 10 7 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 8 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 9 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 9 0 9 10 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 9 0 9 11 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 9 9 12 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 8 0 8 13 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 8 0 8 14 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 15 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8 16 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 7 0 7 17 Jake Hill (Nissan Primera GT/BMW 330e M Sport/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 7 0 7 18 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 7 0 7 19 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 20 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 7 0 7 21 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7 22 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 6 0 6 23= James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 23= Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6 25 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 6 0 6 26 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 6 0 6 27 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 28 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 6 0 6 29 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8) 6 0 6 30 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 6 0 6 31 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 6 0 6 32 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 5 1 6 33 Tim Bentley (Renault Clio 182) 4 2 6 34 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 2 4 6 35 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 4 6 36 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 6 6 37 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 6 6 38 Karl O’Brien (Dallara F307) 5 0 5 39 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 5 0 5 40 Colin Turkington (BMW 330e M Sport/BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 5 0 5 41 Matthew Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 42 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 0 5 43 Shaun Goverd (Citroen AX) 5 0 5 44 Todd Boucher (Locost 7) 5 0 5 45 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A) 5 0 5 46 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190) 5 0 5 47 Felix Fisher (Ray GR05) 5 0 5 48 Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 5 0 5 49 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5 50 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 5 0 5 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.