National novelties: Clark's Gobstopper Subaru and Dutch F3 Larkens
National News

Drinkwater climbs into Autosport National Driver Rankings top five

David Drinkwater has broken into the top five of Autosport's National Driver Rankings after taking his 15th class victory of the season at Donington Park last weekend.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
Drinkwater climbs into Autosport National Driver Rankings top five

The BMW Compact pilot has, again, been the driver to beat in Class C of the 750 Motor Club's Hot Hatch category this year but his latest success came in a different series.

Drinkwater was racing alongside Adam Read in the British Racing and Sports Car Club's Clubsport Trophy mini-enduro at Donington, with the pair topping their division in 15th overall.

That means Drinkwater has gained three places in the rankings to move into fifth spot. The only other change inside the top 10 comes courtesy of Ginetta GT4 Supercup dominator James Kellett.

While the Century Motorsport driver missed out on sealing the title with a round to spare after a bolt connected to his differential sheared in the opening Silverstone race, he did still score two victories.

REPORT: The best of the Silverstone BTCC supports action

One of these came in the rearranged Thruxton race, while he stormed from the back in the other to deprive Tom Emson of the lead on the very last lap.

Those two victories take Kellett's total for the year to 13 - a new record for the most wins in a single season in the series, a record that will stay with Kellett after news of the category being axed for next year - and has sent him from 12th to 10th on the leaderboard.

James Kellett, GInetta GT4

James Kellett, GInetta GT4

Photo by: JEP

Further back, many of the changes this week are due to drivers triumphing at Kirkistown - although both Steven Larkham and David McCullough missed out on clean sweeps thanks to success for their relatives.

Larkham's uncle, Jim, took the spoils in the opening Roadsports encounter before Steven's similar Radical PR6 prevailed second time around when Jim tangled with John Stewart.

Nevertheless, the sole victory still took the younger Larkham from 17th to 12th in the winners' table.

Brothers Ivor and David McCullough battled in both of the Formula Ford 1600 races in Northern Ireland, Ivor winning the opener.

But it was David who was victorious in the second race, thereby beating his brother to become a four-time Martin Donnelly Trophy winner - and it also improves his position by 11 spots in the rankings as he climbs to 18th.

Another winning driver at Kirkistown was Peter Baxter, the SEAT Leon racer claiming the Saloons title after topping the opener - a result that also moves him from 42nd to 31st.

A new name into the top-50 table this week is Ginetta Junior star Josh Rowledge.

A track-limits penalty in the finale may have prevented him from securing the championship with an event to go, but his impressive wins in the first two races took his 2022 tally to nine and have sent him into 39th spot.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 12 6 18
2 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15/Dallara F397) 17 0 17
3 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 17 0 17
4 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 15 0 15
5 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 15 15
6 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 14 0 14
7 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 14 0 14
8 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 11 3 14
9 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 13 0 13
10 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 13 0 13
11 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 12 0 12
12 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 12 0 12
13 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 11 0 11
14 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 11 0 11
15 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11
16 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 11 0 11
17 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 11 0 11
18 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 11 0 11
19 Craig Land (Locost 7) 8 3 11
20 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 10 11
21 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 11 11
22 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
23= Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10
23= Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 10 0 10
25 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 10 0 10
26 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 10 0 10
27 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10
28 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10
29 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 10 0 10
30 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 8 2 10
31 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 4 10
32 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10
33 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 10 10
34 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9
35 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 9 0 9
36 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 9 0 9
37 Graham Crowhurst (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
38 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9
39 Josh Rowledge (Ginetta G40 Junior) 9 0 9
40 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
41 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 9 0 9
42 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 8 1 9
43 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 6 3 9
44 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster/VW Beetle Fun Cup) 5 4 9
45 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9
46 David Morrison (MG Midget) 3 6 9
47 Andrew Bourke (Alfa Romeo 156) 0 9 9
48 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
49 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8
50 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 8 0 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. C

lass wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

National novelties: Clark's Gobstopper Subaru and Dutch F3 Larkens
National novelties: Clark's Gobstopper Subaru and Dutch F3 Larkens
