Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / British F4 driving standards called into question as BTCC supports visit Silverstone
National News

National novelties: Clark's Gobstopper Subaru and Dutch F3 Larkens

The Castle Combe Autumn Classic attracted some interesting cars, include a visitor from the Netherlands, while the debut of Olly Clark's incredible Gobstopper Subaru was among the most unusual stories from last weekend's national motorsport action

National novelties: Clark's Gobstopper Subaru and Dutch F3 Larkens

Stunning Subaru: Clark's BRZ

The sensational new Subaru BRZ fielded by Olly Clark, son of rally legend Roger, did not make it into the points-scoring rounds at the Brands Hatch Time Attack event on Sunday. The car, christened Gobstopper 3, broke its gearbox after setting the track alight in practice.

The four-wheel-drive machine's turbocharged engine produces 930bhp and the car was due to make its competitive debut in the MotoFest Coventry event's sprint earlier this month, but the closed public roads event was cancelled due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Also withdrawing at Brands was the V8 Westfield of Andy Forrest, the car complete with huge aerofoil appendages front and rear, which threw up showers of sparks in warm-up laps when it grounded over bumps on the Brabham Straight.

Crowded both on the track and in heavily populated spectator areas, drawn by attractions ranging from a 30th anniversary parade for Mitsubishi Evo and Subaru Impreza models, to a Japanese eating contest, the event also featured two Civic Cup races.

Long-distance Larkens: Mike Doodeman's F3

 

Photo by: Ollie Read

Winner of the unofficial award for travelling furthest to compete at Castle Combe's Autumn Classic was Mike Doodeman, who towed his unique Larkens 500 from Soest in the Netherlands, an 840-mile round trip – although Lola Mk1 racer Tim Reid’s pilgrimage was also 800 miles plus from Scottish hillclimb capital Doune.

Built by the Larkens brothers in 1949, thus one of the Netherlands’ earliest single-seaters, the eponymous 500cc Formula 3 bolide was originally powered by a two-stroke DKW engine. Acquired derelict in 2018, it has been restored with a JAP for practicality.

Sadly, it proved troublesome, completing a total of eight laps in qualifying and the race in Wiltshire.

Doctor's Coupe racer: Scott's Frazer Nash

 

Photo by: Ollie Read

Dr Myer Barnet Stungo acquired this Frazer Nash as a rolling chassis from the Isleworth factory in 1964, commissioned a coupe body and used it in the Wembley area until his death.

Marque expert and FN Car Club captain Bill Roberts acquired the car from Dr Stungo’s estate, rebuilt it to 1953 Le Mans Replica MkII spec and campaigned it widely into the 2000s.

Last raced by Patrick Blakeney-Edwards at Goodwood’s first modern era Members’ Meeting in 2014, it joined the Griffiths Haig Trophy field at Castle Combe with new owner, Historic F3 Brabham stalwart Mike Scott, enjoying a higher sightline, and taking a best result of eighth.

Surprise car swap: Menzies and Summers

 

Photo by: Ben Lawrence

Britain's two top hillclimbers, Wallace Menzies and Alex Summers, had a little fun at the end of the day at Loton Park on Sunday during the final weekend of this year's championship.

For the run back down the hill from the top paddock to the main paddock, they decided to swap cars.

Newly-crowned champion Menzies drove the DJ Firestorm and runner-up Summers took over the Gould GR59 (above). They even swapped crash helmets to ensure their waiting teams had a surprise!

Sportscars to Fun Cup: Johnny Mowlem

 

Photo by: Bourne Photo

Sportscar ace Johnny Mowlem made an appearance in the Fun Cup at Donington Park last weekend, and hinted at a return next season.

Mowlem ran alongside racing debutant Gareth Williams, who he has been coaching, in the four-hour enduro for his Red River Sport team.

“We did it for Gareth - it’s his first ever race,” said Mowlem. “We chose the Fun Cup to do it, it’s very relaxed, very family friendly, so to speak.”

The pair were slightly hampered by a sticking throttle in the early stages, but recovered to finish 10th overall.

“I find it tricky, you can’t overdrive it,” Mowlem added. “I come from something where you need to have a relatively high level of aggression going into corners and with this you have to forget all of that. You brake two metres too late into a corner and it’s impossible to stop the thing. But, great fun.

“Gareth drove brilliantly, he didn’t put a foot wrong. Hopefully we’ll do some more next year.”

Clark Subaru pic by Gary Hawkins

shares
comments
British F4 driving standards called into question as BTCC supports visit Silverstone
Previous article

British F4 driving standards called into question as BTCC supports visit Silverstone

Latest news

National novelties: Clark's Gobstopper Subaru and Dutch F3 Larkens
National National

National novelties: Clark's Gobstopper Subaru and Dutch F3 Larkens

The Castle Combe Autumn Classic attracted some interesting cars, include a visitor from the Netherlands, while the debut of Olly Clark's incredible Gobstopper Subaru was among the most unusual stories from last weekend's national motorsport action

British F4 driving standards called into question as BTCC supports visit Silverstone
National National

British F4 driving standards called into question as BTCC supports visit Silverstone

Alex Dunne will have to wait to be officially crowned the 2022 British Formula 4 champion as contact with title rival Oliver Gray overshadowed proceedings at Silverstone. Elsewhere on the TOCA support bill, Kiern Jewiss is on the cusp of the Porsche Carrera Cup crown, while the Ginetta Junior and GT4 Supercup title battles will also go down to the final round

The serious case that shows the need for safeguarding in motorsport
National National

The serious case that shows the need for safeguarding in motorsport

The 10-year ban given to a senior clerk of the course for his behaviour towards a female marshal has put the spotlight on safeguarding in motorsport. While the right action has been taken, it also serves as evidence that the stance is vitally important in order to make motorsport a safe and welcoming place for all

Senior clerk of the course banned for 10 years for behaviour to female officials
National National

Senior clerk of the course banned for 10 years for behaviour to female officials

A senior clerk of the course has been banned for 10 years by the UK's National Court over his “utterly unacceptable” behaviour towards female officials.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.