Cottingham and Jordan into top 50 of Autosport National Driver Rankings

Despite the Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch offering both FF1600 racers and those in the Mazda MX-5 support categories the chance to boost their totals, along with events taking place at Donington Park and Knockhill, it was only two victors from the Silverstone Motor Racing Legends historic fixture that were able to boost their position inside the top 50 of the winners' table.

Cottingham has taken victories in a variety of historic machinery this season but his win in the headline three-hour Pall Mall Cup race alongside Max Girardo in a Lister-Jaguar, defeating a trio of Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupes, moved him to 44th place in the rankings and took him to nine wins for the year.

He also battled for the win in the Amon Cup Ford GT40 mini-enduro but ultimately finished third, alongside Olly Bryant, when their machine needed an oil top up late on. Had Cottingham triumphed in that race as well, he would've risen a further 10 places on the leaderboard.

Former British Touring Car champion Jordan, meanwhile, also took his 2021 tally to nine with a class triumph alongside his father Mike in an Austin GT40 in the Historic Racing Drivers Club Jack Sears Trophy tin-top contest. Added to Mini, Cobra and Studebaker-mounted wins earlier in the year, this latest success took Jordan to 46th spot.

However, up at the top of the rankings, this coming weekend is set to play a crucial role in determining who ends the year in first place.

Cam Jackson

Both long-time leader Cam Jackson and his closest pursuer Miles Rudman are due to be in action - and both should have plenty of chances to add to their totals. Jackson has entered a Van Diemen RF90 into the Walter Hayes Trophy knockout FF1600 event at Silverstone and could be racing five times, while Legends frontrunner Rudman will have the series' regular six contests at Brands Hatch.

For a special expanded top 100 winners' table, please see this week's edition of Autosport magazine

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17 2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 16 0 16 3 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 12 3 15 4 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 14 0 14 5 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge/Citroen C1) 13 0 13 6 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 10 3 13 7 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 8 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 12 0 12 9 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 12 0 12 10 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 12 0 12 11 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 12 0 12 12 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 12 0 12 13 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 11 1 12 14 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 11 1 12 15 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 10 2 12 16 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12 17 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 9 3 12 18 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 3 12 19 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 12 12 20 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 11 0 11 21 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 0 11 22 John Mickel (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 23 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 8 3 11 24 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11 25 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 4 7 11 26 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 11 11 27 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 28 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 29 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 10 0 10 30 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 10 0 10 31 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 10 0 10 32 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon) 10 0 10 33 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 10 0 10 34 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 5 10 35 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 10 10 36 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 10 10 37 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9 38 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190/MGB) 9 0 9 39 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9 40 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 9 0 9 41 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 9 0 9 42 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 9 0 9 43 Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper R53) 9 0 9 44 James Cottingham (Jaguar E-type/Shelby Cobra/Lister-Jaguar Costin/Tojeiro-Jaguar/Ford GT40) 8 1 9 45 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 1 9 46 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Morris Mini Cooper S/Studebaker Lark Daytona 500/Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe/Austin GT40) 7 2 9 47 Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 9 9 48 Nic Carlton-Smith (Kieft FJ) 0 9 9 49 Leon Morrell (Radical SR3) 0 9 9 50 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 9 9 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.