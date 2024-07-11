Can Black beat Brown to gold in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings?

Stewart Black has moved back to the top of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings table thanks to a triple victory at Knockhill.

Black has been swapping the leading spot with Honda Civic racer Dan Brown for much of the season, and once again the six-race format of the Scottish Legends championship for each race weekend has helped him out.

Even so, it’s a fiercely competitive championship. While Black moves onto 13 wins for the season, putting him three clear of Brown and Ford Escort Mk2 racer Piers Grange at the summit, his major rival Daniel Clark also scored a couple of victories at Knockhill.

Clark’s weekend double has moved him onto eight wins for the season and propels him up the order in the National Rankings from 20th to sixth – while the average grid size falls slightly short of that of Mazda MX-5 king Ben Short, it is clear of British Touring Car/historics star Jake Hill and Radical sensation Chris Lulham.

Lulham was in winning action over the weekend, but the Radical races took place in France and it is only UK/Irish races that count for the Rankings.

The highest-placed mover who isn’t from the realm of Scottish Legends is a highly familiar face to followers of the National Rankings – and Irish motorsport in general.

Michael Cullen, winner of our 2023 table, had his customary successful weekend at Mondello Park in the Stryker sportscar series, and added to his double win there with a further success in the Fiesta ST series. He now looms in 13th place and there’ll be a few worried frowns above him in the table.

Another driver in form at Mondello was Tony Greenan, whose 2017 F3 Dallara swept to victory in the two Boss Ireland races to move him into 17th spot.

There were strong movers among Minis both old and new – Andrew Jordan managed to take the chequered flag in one of the Miglia races at Anglesey and climbs six spots to 22nd in the National Rankings, while Ross Alexander bursts into the top 50 in 26th position thanks to a hat-trick at Thruxton in the Mini Challenge Clubsport.

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 13 0 13 2 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 10 0 10 3 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 5 10 4 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 7 9 5 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 6 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 8 0 8 7 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith) 8 0 8 8 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 8 0 8 9 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 10 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 7 0 7 11 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7 12 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7 13 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 7 0 7 14 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 7 0 7 15 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 7 0 7 16 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 7 0 7 17 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 3 7 18 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 3 4 7 19 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 7 7 20 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6 21 George Line (Dallara F308) 6 0 6 22 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang) 6 0 6 23 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 24 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 6 0 6 25 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 6 0 6 26 Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S) 6 0 6 27 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 6 0 6 28 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 29 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 6 0 6 30 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 6 0 6 31 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 5 1 6 32 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 6 6 33 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 6 6 34 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 5 0 5 35 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 5 0 5 36= Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 5 0 5 36= Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3/Toyota MR2 Mk2) 5 0 5 38 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 5 0 5 39 Ethan Jeff-Hall (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 40 Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 41 Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 5 0 5 42= Shay Kavanagh (Honda Civic) 5 0 5 42= Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST) 5 0 5 44 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 5 0 5 45 Harry Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 5 0 5 46 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5 47 Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper R53) 5 0 5 48 Clive Wood (Mallock U2 Mk23) 5 0 5 49 Mike Taylor (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 50 James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.