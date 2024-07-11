New Group C series to be launched in 2025

Masters Historic Racing will introduce a new series next year for the spectacular Group C prototypes of the 1980s.

The new Masters Le Mans 80+ category has been developed by Masters boss Frederic Fatien, who took over at the end of last year and had previously told Autosport about his desire to assess potential additions to the historic racing organiser’s portfolio.

The first of these will be dedicated to Group C machines from 1982 to 1993 as well as the similar IMSA GTP cars that raced in North America during the same period.

The driving force behind the Gulf Historic Dubai Grand Prix Revival, which also features Group C cars, Fatien explained he had consulted with various owners of the prototypes about plans for the new series, and with many of these also fielding cars in the Masters Racing Legend series for Historic Formula 1 machinery from the 1966-85 era, he believes it will be a good addition.

“The people who love F1 cars, they also love Group C cars,” said Fatien.

“These cars [have] great pedigree and stories to highlight – they are incredible.

“It’s a must to have this kind of car on track. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I love these cars to race.”

Fatien said the calendar for Masters Le Mans 80+ is still being developed, but intends for there to be “three or four” races in 2025 to assess interest in the category.

Paolo Barilla / Hitoshi Ogawa / Tiff Needell, Toyota Team TOM's, Toyota 88 C-L - Toyota 38-GTM leads John Watson / Raul Boesel / Henri Pescarolo, Silk Cut Jaguar, Jaguar XJR-9 LM - Jaguar TWR/Alan Scott and Derek Daly / Kevin Cogan / Larry Perkins, Silk Cut Jaguar, Jaguar XJR-9 LM - Jaguar TWR/Alan Scott. Photo by: LAT Photographic

“It’s important to focus where you race this kind of car,” added Fatien, who said there has been an enthusiastic initial response to the new series.

“You need a safe but also an enjoyable place for people to race Group C and you need a wide circuit so there’s enough room for everybody.”

The Peter Auto organisation already runs events for Group C machinery, this year visiting Mugello, Spa and Paul Ricard.

Fatien also said that further categories could be introduced in the coming years as he continues to evaluate Masters’ direction.

He said: “We need to consider what drivers want for their friends and family, and step-by-step we’re understanding what we need to do.”