All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
National

New Group C series to be launched in 2025

Legendary Le Mans racers from 1982 to 1993 will have a new place to race next year as Masters Historic Racing forms a new series for 2025

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
Martin Brundle / Jan Lammers / Tom Walkinshaw Racing, Jaguar XJR-11, leads Mark Blundell / Julian Bailey, Nissan R90CK, Jonathan Palmer / Hans-Joachim Stuck, Joest Racing, Porsche 962C, Bob Wollek / Frank Jelinski, Joest Racing, Porsche 962C, and Andy Wallace / Davy Jones, Tom Walkinshaw Racing, Jaguar XJR-11.

Martin Brundle / Jan Lammers / Tom Walkinshaw Racing, Jaguar XJR-11, leads Mark Blundell / Julian Bailey, Nissan R90CK, Jonathan Palmer / Hans-Joachim Stuck, Joest Racing, Porsche 962C, Bob Wollek / Frank Jelinski, Joest Racing, Porsche 962C, and Andy Wallace / Davy Jones, Tom Walkinshaw Racing, Jaguar XJR-11.

Masters Historic Racing will introduce a new series next year for the spectacular Group C prototypes of the 1980s.

The new Masters Le Mans 80+ category has been developed by Masters boss Frederic Fatien, who took over at the end of last year and had previously told Autosport about his desire to assess potential additions to the historic racing organiser’s portfolio.

The first of these will be dedicated to Group C machines from 1982 to 1993 as well as the similar IMSA GTP cars that raced in North America during the same period.

The driving force behind the Gulf Historic Dubai Grand Prix Revival, which also features Group C cars, Fatien explained he had consulted with various owners of the prototypes about plans for the new series, and with many of these also fielding cars in the Masters Racing Legend series for Historic Formula 1 machinery from the 1966-85 era, he believes it will be a good addition.

“The people who love F1 cars, they also love Group C cars,” said Fatien.

“These cars [have] great pedigree and stories to highlight – they are incredible.

“It’s a must to have this kind of car on track. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I love these cars to race.”

Fatien said the calendar for Masters Le Mans 80+ is still being developed, but intends for there to be “three or four” races in 2025 to assess interest in the category.

Paolo Barilla / Hitoshi Ogawa / Tiff Needell, Toyota Team TOM's, Toyota 88 C-L - Toyota 38-GTM leads John Watson / Raul Boesel / Henri Pescarolo, Silk Cut Jaguar, Jaguar XJR-9 LM - Jaguar TWR/Alan Scott and Derek Daly / Kevin Cogan / Larry Perkins, Silk Cut Jaguar, Jaguar XJR-9 LM - Jaguar TWR/Alan Scott.

Paolo Barilla / Hitoshi Ogawa / Tiff Needell, Toyota Team TOM's, Toyota 88 C-L - Toyota 38-GTM leads John Watson / Raul Boesel / Henri Pescarolo, Silk Cut Jaguar, Jaguar XJR-9 LM - Jaguar TWR/Alan Scott and Derek Daly / Kevin Cogan / Larry Perkins, Silk Cut Jaguar, Jaguar XJR-9 LM - Jaguar TWR/Alan Scott.

Photo by: LAT Photographic

“It’s important to focus where you race this kind of car,” added Fatien, who said there has been an enthusiastic initial response to the new series.

“You need a safe but also an enjoyable place for people to race Group C and you need a wide circuit so there’s enough room for everybody.”

The Peter Auto organisation already runs events for Group C machinery, this year visiting Mugello, Spa and Paul Ricard.

Fatien also said that further categories could be introduced in the coming years as he continues to evaluate Masters’ direction.

He said: “We need to consider what drivers want for their friends and family, and step-by-step we’re understanding what we need to do.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Waite on the rise in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Top Comments

Stephen Lickorish
More from
Stephen Lickorish
Inside the plan to put UK motorsport in the spotlight

Inside the plan to put UK motorsport in the spotlight

National
Inside the plan to put UK motorsport in the spotlight
Verstappen to make Goodwood Festival of Speed debut with big Red Bull F1 presence

Verstappen to make Goodwood Festival of Speed debut with big Red Bull F1 presence

Formula 1
Verstappen to make Goodwood Festival of Speed debut with big Red Bull F1 presence
The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

Latest news

Hollinger compares ownership in F1 versus IndyCar

Hollinger compares ownership in F1 versus IndyCar

INDY IndyCar
Iowa 1
Hollinger compares ownership in F1 versus IndyCar
British Indy NXT stars Chadwick, Foster tipped for 2025 IndyCar promotions

British Indy NXT stars Chadwick, Foster tipped for 2025 IndyCar promotions

INDY IndyCar
British Indy NXT stars Chadwick, Foster tipped for 2025 IndyCar promotions
Has motorsport ever featured in the Summer Olympics?

Has motorsport ever featured in the Summer Olympics?

MISC General
Has motorsport ever featured in the Summer Olympics?
Sargeant to "fight until the end" with Williams F1 future under threat

Sargeant to "fight until the end" with Williams F1 future under threat

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Sargeant to "fight until the end" with Williams F1 future under threat

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
By Marcus Pye
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
By James Newbold
How to get the best out of amateur racers
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe