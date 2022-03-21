Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Next Gen "has to have hybrid" for Le Mans 24H entry, says ACO
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Atlanta: Byron survives late onslaught to win Cup race

William Byron survived a wild race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to earn his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2022 season.

Jim Utter
By:
NASCAR Atlanta: Byron survives late onslaught to win Cup race

As Byron took the white flag to signal the final of 325 laps, Ross Chastain attempted to make a move on Byron for the lead but was thwarted by Christopher Bell who passed him on the inside to take second on the back straightaway.

Bell, however, was penalised by NASCAR for passing below the red line and was sent to the end of the lead lap in the running order.

Byron held on to claim the victory – his first of the year and third of his career. Three different Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won three of the season’s first five races.

Byron had earlier claimed the Stage 1 win under caution after a multi-car wreck on the front stretch, as Kyle Busch got into Austin Dillon to start a collision in which Ty Dillon and Briscoe were also involved. The cleanup of the incident lasted until the conclusion of the stage.

Battling with Chastain, Byron held the lead in the early part of that stage - but the former picked up the advantage during an early competition caution as NASCAR officials checked tyre wear.

While leading the race, Chastain then had a right-rear tyre go down which sent him skating up into the wall, which brought out a caution.

About half of the field elected to pit with Bell the first out of pit road, as Chastain was penalised two laps for taking fuel while on the damaged vehicle policy.

Byron, however, stayed out and remained in the lead to secure victory in the first stage, pitting in the caution between stages and eventually working his way back up to the lead by the 144th lap.

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro wrecks

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro wrecks

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Retaining his lead through a debris caution, Byron then dropped towards the end of the second stage, but returned to the leading group in the final stage and cleared Aric Almirola to move to the front.

At the 300-lap mark, Byron was still in control ahead of a quick-fire pair of cautions, and although Bubba Wallace was next to challenge after the restarts, the Hendrick driver held firm.

Thus began the battle with the recovering Chastain, but Bell's baulk on the Trackhouse driver cemented the win in Byron's favour.

“It was so different, those last few laps there and trying to manage the gap to Bubba and trying to not get too far out front,” Byron, 24, said. “It's my spotter Brandon's (Lines) his first win, so congrats to him."

Sunday’s race was the first in the Cup series on the newly revamped Atlanta. The track was repaved and the banking was increased from 24 to 28 degrees. In addition, the track width deceased from 55 feet to 40 feet in the corners.

The race featured 46 lead changes among 20 different drivers – both track records – and was very similar to the pack racing seen typically on Daytona and Talladega.

Chastain was credited with second after Bell's penalty, recovering from his two-lap penalty to beat Kurt Busch to third.

Daniel Suarez factored in the battle for the lead in the early part of the third stage, but eventually finished fourth as Corey LaJoie rebounded from a wreck to round out the top-five - his best Cup Series finish.

Chase Elliott placed sixth ahead of Chris Buescher, while Martin Truex Jr, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman completed the top 10.

Byron's victory makes him the fifth Cup Series winner of 2022, joining Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Bowman and Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR Cup Atlanta results - 325 laps

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 3:57'13.762  
2 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 3:57'13.907 0.145
3 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 3:57'14.005 0.243
4 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 3:57'14.017 0.255
5 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 3:57'14.300 0.538
6 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 3:57'14.334 0.572
7 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 3:57'14.421 0.659
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 3:57'14.511 0.749
9 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 3:57'14.525 0.763
10 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 3:57'14.561 0.799
11 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 3:57'14.597 0.835
12 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 3:57'14.715 0.953
13 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 3:57'14.738 0.976
14 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 3:57'14.880 1.118
15 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 3:57'15.927 2.165
16 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 3:57'16.069 2.307
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 3:57'25.142 11.380
18 15 United States David Ragan Ford 3:57'31.816 18.054
19 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 3:57'32.239 18.477
20 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 3:57'33.392 19.630
21 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 3:57'34.791 21.029
22 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 3:57'35.629 21.867
23 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 3:57'35.630 21.868
24 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 3:57'34.302 4 Laps
25 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 3:57'38.564 4 Laps
26 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 3:34'16.318 25 Laps
27 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 3:43'58.336 28 Laps
28 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 3:04'06.845 80 Laps
29 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 2:42'50.300 113 Laps
30 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 2:44'43.438 113 Laps
31 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 2:23'37.590 125 Laps
32 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 2:23'38.560 125 Laps
33 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 2:13'34.788 154 Laps
34 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1:55'11.393 175 Laps
35 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1:10'00.109 224 Laps
36 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1:10'06.396 224 Laps
37 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 11'47.096 302 Laps
View full results

