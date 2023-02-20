Subscribe
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Daytona 500: Stenhouse ends NASCAR winless streak with shock victory

Ricky Stenhouse Jr edged ahead of Joey Logano and avoided a crash behind him on the final lap to clinch victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500.

Jim Utter
By:

As the race reached its crunch point, Daniel Suarez went off on lap 198 and ended up in the infield grass to bring out a caution and send the race into a first period of two-lap overtime.

Stenhouse grabbed the lead for the first time in the race with a shove from Kyle Larson in the first overtime, but a clash involving Austin Dillon and William Byron sent the race into a second two-lap overtime.

As second overtime began, Logano nipped in front of Stenhouse but a big push from Christopher Bell sent Stenhouse back ahead of Logano, just as Travis Pastrana and Aric Almirola wrecked to bring out another caution.

But since Stenhouse had already taken the white flag, the race was over and he was declared the winner.

“When [Kyle Busch] went to the bottom there I was able to push [Logano] and [Larson],” Stenhouse said of the first overtime. “We had a huge run. I was hoping we were going to get to the white [flag] there, and we didn’t, so I knew I was going to take the top.

“I was hoping [Logano] was going to follow, and he did. He was able to push us out. I went to the bottom, [Busch] and [Logano] got a huge run. Larson split me in the middle, but another fellow dirt racer with Bell gave me a good shot down the little short chute into [Turn] 1, and we were out front when the caution came out.

“We were out of fuel so the fuel light was going crazy. I hope y’all had fun. That was a heck of a race.”

It’s Stenhouse’s first NASCAR Cup win since 2017, also taken at Daytona in the mid-season race, and the third of his career. All three of his wins have come on superspeedways.

It’s also the first win for the JTG Daugherty Racing squad since 2014, when A.J. Allmendinger triumphed at Watkins Glen.

The race also set a record for length, going 212 laps or 530 miles due to the overtime periods.

With Logano having to settle for second behind Stenhouse, Bell took third having pushed Stenhouse into the victory.

Chris Buescher took fourth place with polesitter Alex Bowman surviving the late carnage to round out the top five. Allmendinger claimed sixth place ahead of Daniel Suarez, with Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain and Riley Herbst completing the top 10.

Having been involved in the final crash in overtime, Pastrana dropped to 11th – while only 17 of the 40 starters ended on the lead lap due to numerous wrecks.

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - race results

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 212 3:38'52.921     10   48  
2 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 212 3:38'53.590 0.669 0.669 12   42  
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 212 3:38'53.591 0.670 0.001 20   35  
4 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 212 3:38'55.659 2.738 2.068 32   43  
5 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 212 3:38'58.392 5.471 2.733 12   41  
6 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 212 3:38'58.955 6.034 0.563 1   34  
7 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 212 3:38'59.316 6.395 0.361 3   30  
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 212 3:38'59.737 6.816 0.421 1   29  
9 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 212 3:39'01.223 8.302 1.486 6   38  
10 15 United States Riley Herbst Ford 212 3:39'02.941 10.020 1.718        
11 67 Travis Pastrana Toyota 212 3:39'05.460 12.539 2.519 2   26  
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 212 3:39'05.461 12.540 0.001 1   32  
13 36 Zane Smith Ford 212 3:39'08.981 16.060 3.520        
14 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 212 3:39'09.317 16.396 0.336     23  
15 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 212 3:39'16.694 23.773 7.377     22  
16 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 212 3:39'16.695 23.774 0.001 13   28  
17 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 212 3:39'46.185 53.264 29.490 6   20  
18 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 211 3:37'57.910 1 Lap 1 Lap 6 Accident 19  
19 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 211 3:37'57.947 1 Lap 0.037 6 Accident 18  
20 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 211 3:37'58.053 1 Lap 0.106 5 Accident 17  
21 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 211 3:37'58.268 1 Lap 0.215 16 Accident 19  
22 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 211 3:37'58.275 1 Lap 0.007 42 Accident 25  
23 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 210 3:38'08.243 2 Laps 1 Lap   Accident 20  
24 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 210 3:39'05.570 2 Laps 57.327     13  
25 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 210 3:39'17.861 2 Laps 12.291     17  
26 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 210 3:39'20.585 2 Laps 2.724 9   11  
27 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 208 3:37'16.756 4 Laps 2 Laps   Accident 11  
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 208 3:39'39.854 4 Laps 2'23.098     15  
29 50 United States Conor Daly Chevrolet 206 3:39'21.762 6 Laps 2 Laps        
30 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 204 3:39'28.706 8 Laps 2 Laps     7  
31 84 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 203 3:20'58.059 9 Laps 1 Lap   Accident 10  
32 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 203 3:21'46.803 9 Laps 48.744   Accident 5  
33 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 202 3:19'50.532 10 Laps 1 Lap   Accident 4  
34 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 202 3:19'50.623 10 Laps 0.091   Accident 7  
35 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 182 2:56'04.048 30 Laps 20 Laps 5 Accident 2  
36 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 181 2:51'57.248 31 Laps 1 Lap 4 Accident 10  
37 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 118 1:41'16.699 94 Laps 63 Laps   Accident 1  
38 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 118 1:41'38.230 94 Laps 21.531   Accident 1  
39 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 117 1:39'55.468 95 Laps 1 Lap   Accident 1  
40 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 26 20'36.377 186 Laps 91 Laps

