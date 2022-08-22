Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / What next for Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut? Next / Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023
NASCAR News

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut

2010 24 Hours of Le Mans overall winner Mike Rockenfeller got a taste of just about everything NASCAR racing has to offer in what he described as a “wild experience” for his Cup Series debut.

Jim Utter
By:
Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut

Rockenfeller made his first Cup race start on Sunday at Watkins Glen, driving the #77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

Already in an unfamiliar setting, the German road racer got to experience NASCAR’s version of racing in the wet before the track dried out, ran near the front early in the event and even duelled with former Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen on the track.

Rockenfeller made contact with Tyler Reddick in the inner loop on lap 32 of 90 that knocked him off pace and a late pitstop for fuel dropped him to 30th in the final running order but still on the lead lap.

Despite the challenges – which included starting the race on wet weather tyres and having to change to slicks under green-flag conditions – Rockenfeller seemed to relish the experience.

“In all my years of racing, my NASCAR Cup Series debut was up there when it comes to being a wild experience,” he said. “However, all of the challenges we faced really helped me get up to speed much quicker than expected with the car and the team.

“When the race started after the delay, the track was incredibly slippery, and the racing in NASCAR is so intense and close. I also had a collision with Tyler and was running with the leaders at one stage.

“It was a race of pretty much everything!”

Mike Rockenfeller, Spire Motorsports, Nations Guard Chevrolet Camaro

Mike Rockenfeller, Spire Motorsports, Nations Guard Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Rockenfeller was especially thankful to Spire for giving him the opportunity to compete and has one more planned race with the team this season on 9th October at the Charlotte Roval course.

“If you’d have told me ahead of Watkins Glen that I would have run as high as fourth, then I’d have not believed you,” he said. “You’ll never win a race in your first time out in the NASCAR Cup Series, but I really think Spire Motorsports and myself exceeded the targets we set ourselves.

Read Also:

“I’m genuinely excited for next time out, because that was some of the most fun I’ve had in a race car for a long time.”

shares
comments
What next for Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
Previous article

What next for Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
Next article

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Larson beats Elliott to win, Raikkonen crashes out
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Larson beats Elliott to win, Raikkonen crashes out

Kimi Raikkonen focused on "fun" in NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR

Kimi Raikkonen focused on "fun" in NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks says his Project 91 programme is targeting expansion next year to “six to eight” NASCAR Cup Series races.

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut
NASCAR NASCAR

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut

2010 24 Hours of Le Mans overall winner Mike Rockenfeller got a taste of just about everything NASCAR racing has to offer in what he described as a “wild experience” for his Cup Series debut.

What next for Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR NASCAR

What next for Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

After his departure from Formula 1 last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The Finn's day ended in the tyre wall, and he was tight-lipped on his future afterwards, although didn't rule out making further appearances. But will further cameos come to pass?

Raikkonen doesn't rule out more NASCAR Cup outings after "fun" debut
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Raikkonen doesn't rule out more NASCAR Cup outings after "fun" debut

Kimi Raikkonen didn't rule out making further appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2007 Formula 1 champion was eliminated in a crash on his debut at Watkins Glen.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.