Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race
NASCAR News

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

By:

NASCAR has once again altered its COVID protocols to limit driver exposure, following a rise in reported cases across the US.

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

In response to the increased quantity of cases, NASCAR reintroduced a policy to require all team personnel and media wear a face mask in enclosed areas of the track at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

This week, NASCAR has announced several additional changes – effective with this weekend’s races at World Wide Technology Raceway (Trucks) and Michigan International Speedway (Xfinity and Cup series).

Among the changes include the reduction of casual and planned contact points between essential team personnel, including drivers, and guests or fans.

This means that guests will not be permitted to access team haulers or garage stalls, and grid access for guests has been suspended until further notice.

Furthermore, drivers are prohibited from visiting suites around the circuit, although teams may host guests in controlled, outdoor, distanced meetings with drivers.

The driver movement routes will be planned to eliminate casual driver/fan interactions, which will also create a further barrier to stop any spread from visiting spectators.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Hyperice, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards / Knauf, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HighPoint.com / Ford Performance Racing School

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Hyperice, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards / Knauf, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HighPoint.com / Ford Performance Racing School

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The driver introductions and Victory Lane will also be modified to significantly reduce the number of contacts a driver experiences through a weekend.

In addition, media covering NASCAR events will be required to wear masks when interacting with drivers and team personnel, even when outside. Media will also no longer be able to access team haulers and garage stalls.

NASCAR said the updates we being implemented on the advice of NASCAR’s consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance.

No Cup drivers have formally tested positive for COVID this season, although Truck Series driver Chase Purdy had contracted the virus at the start of the month ahead of the Watkins Glen round, leading AJ Allmendinger to take over duties for GMS Racing - a week before his surprise Indianapolis road course victory for Kaulig Racing.

Both Jimmie Johnson and Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID last year; Johnson missed the Brickyard 400 as Justin Allgaier took over the seat, while Dillon was sidelined for the Daytona road course round in place of Kaz Grala.

shares
comments

Related video

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race

Previous article

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

3 h
2
Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

7 h
3
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

6 h
4
Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

7 h
5
Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

5 h
Latest news
NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers
NAS

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

0m
Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race
NAS

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race

Aug 15, 2021
NASCAR drivers bemoan loss of Indianapolis oval "crown jewel"
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR drivers bemoan loss of Indianapolis oval "crown jewel"

Aug 12, 2021
Watkins Glen NASCAR: Larson keeps clear of Elliott for win
NAS

Watkins Glen NASCAR: Larson keeps clear of Elliott for win

Aug 8, 2021
Elliott chasing NASCAR history on Watkins Glen return
NAS

Elliott chasing NASCAR history on Watkins Glen return

Aug 6, 2021
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race
NASCAR

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race

NASCAR drivers bemoan loss of Indianapolis oval "crown jewel"
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR drivers bemoan loss of Indianapolis oval "crown jewel"

Watkins Glen NASCAR: Larson keeps clear of Elliott for win
NASCAR

Watkins Glen NASCAR: Larson keeps clear of Elliott for win

Trending Today

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases
Formula 1 Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Plus
Formula E Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020
Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy Plus

Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy

The last season of a retiring NASCAR great has shown promise, and may have resulted in another playoff push without small issues outside his control. 2020 won't be the year Jimmie Johnson would have wanted, but it won't be what he is remembered for

NASCAR
Sep 3, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race
NASCAR NASCAR

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race

NASCAR drivers bemoan loss of Indianapolis oval "crown jewel"
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR drivers bemoan loss of Indianapolis oval "crown jewel"

Watkins Glen NASCAR: Larson keeps clear of Elliott for win
NASCAR NASCAR

Watkins Glen NASCAR: Larson keeps clear of Elliott for win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.