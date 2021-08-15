Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR News

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race

By:

AJ Allmendinger, a part-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, ended up as the shock winner of the chaotic inaugural race on the Indianapolis road course.

Denny Hamlin led the way entering the second, two-lap overtime but Chase Briscoe ran off course and cut the track and was immediately handed a penalty by NASCAR.

Briscoe, however, continued racing on the track and battled Hamlin hard for the lead, hitting him in the right-rear corner and spinning him.

Allmendinger, running third at the time, inherited the lead and ended up holding off Ryan Blaney by 0.929 seconds to win the Cup series’ first race on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I was so mad yesterday – I wanted to win so bad! This is unbelievable,” Allmendinger said. “We had to fight hard. Robin Miller – I saw him this morning – this one’s for you baby, and Bob Jenkins.

“I just won Indy ... I just won Indy!”

Allmendinger currently competes fulltime for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series but has been driving a partial Cup schedule for the organisation as well.

The win is the second of Allmendinger’s Cup career, his first coming in 2014 at Watkins Glen with JTG Daugherty Racing.

“It was survival of the fittest,” Allmendinger said. “We probably had like an eighth-, 10th-place car, sped on pit road. I thought we were going to finish 12th to 15th, and then those restarts were just insane.

“It’s great when you have a car owner that just says, 'Go get me trophies'. He doesn’t care if that thing is torn up. Chevy, ECR horsepower, RCR, everybody that allows us to do that, all of our sponsors on the Xfinity side of it, we just won at Indy.”

Kyle Larson ended up third, Chase Elliott fourth and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Justin Haley, Austin Cindric and Ryan Newman.

Hamlin ended up 23rd with Briscoe 26th and one lap down after his penalty for cutting the course.

“To me just lack of situational awareness,” Hamlin said. “I’m not like furious. It just sucks. Turned our day upside down.”

The race was marred by repeated instances of damage to the kerb at Turn 6, which initially led to a caution period in the third stage when a part of a car's splitter got wedged underneath it, before later there were two red flags.

On lap 78, erstwhile leader Larson went over the kerbing in Turn 6, which came apart. William Byron was the next car over the kerb and it tore his radiator out, which also dropped fluid over the track.

Joey Logano subsequently slammed into the tyre barrier and Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick also were caught up in the incident. The race was immediately red-flagged.

After a nearly 20-minute red flag, which included the removal of the troublesome kerb and replacement of a section of tyre barrier, the race returned to caution.

The race went into a two-lap overtime. On the restart, Hamlin led the way followed by Larson, Briscoe, DiBenedetto and Blaney.

On the restart, Michael McDowell went over the remaining kerb at Turn 6, which launched him around and set off another multi-car wreck and a second red-flag. Larson caught a piece of that accident and was relegated back to seventh.

Hamlin led on the start of the second overtime, followed by Briscoe, Allmendinger, DiBenedetto and Blaney.

Earlier, Tyler Reddick held off Austin Dillon to complete a sweep of wins in the first two stages.

Byron started the race from pole and led the first lap but Briscoe got around him on lap two to move into the lead.

With 10 laps remaining in the opening stage, Briscoe had built more than a half-second lead over Byron as Elliott ran third, but Briscoe later collected some grass on his grille.

Result - 95 laps

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Gap
1 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet  
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 0.929
3 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1.070
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1.380
5 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 2.525
6 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 3.660
7 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 4.747
8 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 5.156
9 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 5.288
10 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 7.567
11 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 8.472
12 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 9.040
13 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 10.818
14 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 10.849
15 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 11.359
16 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 12.591
17 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 12.990
18 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 13.575
19 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 14.357
20 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 16.731
21 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 17.990
22 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 25.367
23 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 42.576
24 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 46.006
25 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 Lap
26 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 Lap
27 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 1 Lap
28 53 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 1 Lap
29 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 2 Laps
30 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 7 Laps
31 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 7 Laps
32 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 15 Laps
33 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 18 Laps
34 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 18 Laps
35 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 18 Laps
36 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 18 Laps
37 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 18 Laps
38 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 27 Laps
39 78 United States Andy Lally Ford 40 Laps
40 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 49 Laps

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020
Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy Plus

Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy

The last season of a retiring NASCAR great has shown promise, and may have resulted in another playoff push without small issues outside his control. 2020 won't be the year Jimmie Johnson would have wanted, but it won't be what he is remembered for

NASCAR
Sep 3, 2020

