NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Pit strategy propels Larson to third win of the season

Many of the planned race strategies went awry with seven cautions in the first 41 laps and that prompted Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels to run him as long as possible in the final stage before making his last pitstop.

Once Larson finally stopped, he cycled into eighth but with much fresher tyres he sliced through the field to take the lead with eight laps to go.

Martin Truex Jr was the first to catch leader Chris Buescher with nine laps to go and moved into the lead exiting Turn 11, but the much quicker Larson easily navigated Truex to reclaim the top spot a lap later.

From there, Larson ended up taking the win by 4.258 seconds over Michael McDowell as last year’s race winner Truex ran out of fuel on the final lap while running second.

"I didn't know what we were doing as far as strategy," Larson said after the race. "I was just out there banging laps away. I don't know, we study all the strategy, but it's like doing homework. I don't really know what I'm looking at.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Gold Filters Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

"I was like, 'Well, man, these guys are going to have to pit another time maybe.' Then we said we had to go race and pass these guys, I got a bit nervous. I knew I'd be quick from the get-go but I thought once the tyres would come up to temperature it would even off too much."

Larson, who secured his third win of the 2024, the 26th of his career and second at his home track, added that he was aided by Truex's efforts to run down Buescher for the lead.

"Thankful that those guys got racing and Martin never got clear, that really saved the race. I thought once he got the lead, I'm like, 'Man, I hope he doesn't have somebody to judge off of here into [Turn] 4 and he misses the apex', and sure enough, he did, and I had a big run."

Buescher ended up third, with Chase Elliott fourth and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five. Truex ended up 27th and the last car on the lead lap.

Supercars stars Cam Waters and Will Brown – both making their Cup Series debut – struggled through difficult days. Brown finished 31st, three laps down, while Waters retired from the race after 66 laps with suspension damage.

NASCAR Cup Sonoma - Race results