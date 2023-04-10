Cody Ware arrested for assault, suspended by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after he was arrested and charged with assault.
Ware missed Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Bristol with a statement from his Rick Ware Racing squad saying it was "to focus on a personal matter".
The 27-year-old was arrested on 10 April and charged with felony assault by strangulation - inflict serious injury, as well as misdemeanour assault on a female.
Ware has nearly 100 starts in the Cup Series, with his only top-ten appearance coming when he finished sixth in the August Daytona race last year.
He has driven for the team owned by his father since he made his Cup race debut in 2017, and currently sits 31st in the championship standings.
Ware made three IndyCar starts in 2021 for Dale Coyne Racing running under the RWR banner, with a best finish of 19th at Road America.
He was also part of the LMP2-Am championship-winning team in the 2019-20 Asian Le Mans Series and finished fourth in the LMP2 class in his sole Daytona 24 appearance with RWR in 2021.
Three-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton drove the team's Ford Mustang in Ware's absence at Bristol, making what was only his third Cup start. Engine problem put the 46-year-old out after 185 laps.
