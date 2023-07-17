NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Martin Truex Jr dominates delayed race
Martin Truex Jr was finally able to reach Victory Lane at one of his best tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series, after dominating the delayed New Hampshire race
In the previous nine races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Truex had led 768 laps – including winning the pole last year – but had never finished better than third.
In Monday’s rain-delayed race at the one-mile oval in Loudon, Truex and his #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota were again dominant, leading 254 of 301 laps.
With three restarts in the final 23 laps, Truex still had to work for the win.
He quickly cleared Joey Logano on the final restart with nine laps to go and held him off by 0.394 seconds for the victory.
The win is the third of the 2023 season for Truex and 34th of the 43-year-old’s Cup career.
“What we’ve been able to do here over the years is pretty remarkable, and to not win was really getting frustrating,” Truex said. “James [Small, crew chief] and I talked about it many times.
“We thought about it all weekend, talked about it with Christopher [Bell] before the race. He’s like, ‘Man, you’ve led more laps here than I’ve even raced in Cup.’
“Just really an awesome job by everybody. What a race car we had today. Just proud of the whole team. Pit stops were flawless. Race car was unbelievable.”
In his last 10 races at New Hampshire, Truex has now led 1,022 laps.
Kyle Larson ended up third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.
Completing the top 10 were Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe.
Truex cruised to the Stage 1 win over Byron, but Kyle Busch slammed the wall on the final of the 70 laps and did significant damage to this #8 Chevrolet.
Reddick was third, Aric Almirola fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.
A.J. Allmendinger spun out just before a scheduled competition NASCAR due to the heavy rain on Sunday.
Most of teams used the opportunity to pit for new tyres with William Byron first off pit road utilizing a two-tire stop.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr remained on the track and inherited the lead but was soon overtaken by Byron, who eventually relinquished the lead to Truex, who had taken four new tires.
Truex reclaimed the lead on a restart with 11 of 115 laps to go and held off Larson to win Stage 2. Logano was third, Blaney fourth and Hamlin fifth.
A late-stage caution for a spin by Erik Jones resulted in some different pit strategies with Almirola taking over the lead thanks to a two-tire pit stop. On the restart, Almirola wrecked in Turn 1 due to a loose right-rear wheel.
During the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap cars pit with Harvick first off pit road. Truex remained on the track and in the lead to begin the final 116-lap stage.
With 75 laps to go in the race, Truex maintained about a one-second lead over Blaney as Logano ran third.
Blaney was the first to hit pit road with 65 laps remaining to kick off a final round of green flag pit stops for new tyres and fuel to make it to the end of the race.
Once the cycle of stops was completed on lap 257, Truex returned to the lead with a three-second advantage over Blaney and Larson in third.
Noah Gragson slammed the wall at Turn 2 on lap 271 to bring out the sixth caution of the race. Most drivers elected to pit and took two new tyres.
Blaney was penalised for running over equipment during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field. Harvick stayed on the track and led the way on the restart with 24 laps to go.
Truex, on two new tyres, quickly got around Harvick on the restart to reclaim the lead.
Ty Gibbs got into Bowman to bring out the seventh caution and set up a restart with 16 laps remaining and Truex still out front.
A wreck by Christopher Bell set up another restart with nine laps to go with Truex leading Logano and Larson.
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire race result
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|M. Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|301
|3:08'07.628
|8
|60
|2
|J. Logano Joey Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|301
|+0.394
|0.394
|9
|45
|3
|K. Larson Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|301
|+1.509
|1.115
|10
|43
|4
|K. Harvick Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|301
|+2.118
|0.609
|9
|38
|5
|B. Keselowski Brad Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|301
|+2.623
|0.505
|9
|35
|6
|T. Reddick Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|301
|+4.541
|1.918
|10
|41
|7
|D. Hamlin Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|301
|+4.792
|0.251
|9
|40
|8
|B. Wallace Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|301
|+5.747
|0.955
|10
|29
|9
|A. Dillon Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|301
|+6.244
|0.497
|9
|28
|10
|C. Briscoe Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|301
|+6.607
|0.363
|9
|27
|11
|E. Jones Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|301
|+7.127
|0.520
|9
|26
|12
|C. Elliott Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|301
|+7.202
|0.075
|9
|25
|13
|M. McDowell Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|301
|+7.883
|0.681
|10
|25
|14
|A. Bowman Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|301
|+8.471
|0.588
|10
|27
|15
|C. Buescher Chris Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|301
|+8.775
|0.304
|12
|22
|16
|D. Suarez Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|301
|+8.787
|0.012
|9
|24
|17
|J. Haley Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|301
|+9.251
|0.464
|10
|20
|18
|R. Stenhouse Jr. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|301
|+9.650
|0.399
|9
|19
|19
|A. Allmendinger A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|301
|+9.857
|0.207
|10
|18
|20
|H. Burton Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|301
|+10.223
|0.366
|9
|17
|21
|T. Gilliland Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|301
|+10.451
|0.228
|10
|16
|22
|R. Blaney Ryan Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|301
|+10.868
|0.417
|10
|28
|23
|R. Chastain Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|301
|+11.138
|0.270
|10
|14
|24
|W. Byron William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|301
|+11.379
|0.241
|10
|22
|25
|A. Cindric Austin Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|301
|+11.574
|0.195
|10
|12
|26
|T. Dillon Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|301
|+12.472
|0.898
|10
|11
|27
|
T. Gibbs Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|301
|+12.874
|0.402
|10
|10
|28
|R. Preece Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|300
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|11
|9
|29
|C. Bell Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|299
|+2 Laps
|1 Lap
|16
|14
|30
|R. Newman Ryan Newman Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|299
|+2 Laps
|5.408
|10
|7
|31
|B. McLeod B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|295
|+6 Laps
|4 Laps
|9
|6
|32
|N. Gragson Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|268
|+33 Laps
|27 Laps
|9
|5
|Accident
|33
|C. Lajoie Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|176
|+125 Laps
|92 Laps
|9
|4
|34
|A. Almirola Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|168
|+133 Laps
|8 Laps
|6
|10
|Accident
|35
|C. Custer Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|130
|+171 Laps
|38 Laps
|6
|Accident
|36
|K. Busch Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|71
|+230 Laps
|59 Laps
|5
|1
|Accident
|View full results
