NASCAR reinstates driver Cody Ware after assault charges dropped
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware has been reinstated by the sanctioning body after assault charges against him were dropped.
Ware was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR in April this year after he was arrested and charged with felony assault by strangulation (inflict serious injury), as well as misdemeanour assault on a female.
However, the charges have been dropped by the Iredell County district attorney’s office.
On Tuesday, NASCAR issued a statement that revealed Ware's indefinite suspension has been lifted, and he has been approved to return to all NASCAR racing activity.
Following his reinstatement, Ware said: “I’ve maintained my innocence from the very beginning, even as there was a rush to judgment by others.
“I’m glad this entire matter is behind me because it’s been an incredibly difficult eight months. With all of the allegations being dismissed, I’m thankful to have my life back.”
The 28-year-old has has made 97 Cup Series starts since 2017 with one top-ten finish coming at Daytona, where he finished sixth last August.
All of his appearances have come for his father's Rick Ware Racing outfit, for which he also raced a Ligier JS P2 LMP2 car in the 2019-20 Asian Le Mans Series.
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ryan Newman was one of seven drivers who filled in for Ware
Ware has made one IMSA Sportscar Championship start and three in IndyCar, all in 2021, as part of RWR collaborations with the Eurasia and Dale Coyne Racing squads respectively.
Following Ware's suspension, seven different drivers filled in behind the wheel of his #51 Ford Mustang.
Matt Crafton, Ryan Newman, Zane Smith, J.J. Yeley, Todd Gilliland, Andy Lally, and Cole Custer each took turns, with Yeley taking its best finish of 11th at Talladega.
Rick Ware Racing signed Justin Haley earlier this year, but has yet to announce a 2024 driver for its second full-time entry.
