Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race Next / Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Analysis

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

By:

OPINION: NASCAR has once again found itself facing a mountain of criticism after calling its crash-afflicted wet weather race at COTA to an early halt. But the sanctioning body has only itself to blame.

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang, crash
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HaasTooling.com, crash
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang BodyArmor, crash
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com, Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Hyperice, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Schluter Systems, Erik Jones, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Black Entrepreneur Initiative
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Thomas Built Buses, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Pirtek, Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Louisiana Hot Sauce
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Thomas Built Buses, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro LLumar, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil

Let's be clear: it's absurd to conclude that NASCAR called Sunday’s inaugural Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas when it did, simply to ensure Chase Elliott would win the event

However, by its actions during the race – and failing to adhere to lessons it said it learned about racing in the rain last season – NASCAR opened the door to all the criticism its receiving, including the ridiculous conspiracy theories.

There have been at least two road courses on the Cup Series schedule since this writer started covering NASCAR in 1998, but only recently has NASCAR attempted to run an event while it was raining heavily. Wet weather tyres have always been available to use, but largely reserved for conditions when a wet track was in the process of drying, rather than with the intention of conducting an entire race while it was raining.

That was until the last few seasons, when despite heavy rain and standing water all over the course, NASCAR had decided to allow Xfinity Series races to continue in hazardous conditions.

The issue came to a head – at least we thought then – during last October's Xfinity race at the Charlotte Roval, which was run nearly entirely in the rain. It featured 10 cautions and a nearly 39-minute red-flag for standing water on the track.

After numerous complaints from drivers – including road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger, who won the event – NASCAR said it had learned from the experiment and would not allow conditions to get so treacherous before calling a halt to the action. But that was then.

A.J. Allmendinger splashes to victory in NASCAR Xfinity's Charlotte Roval race in 2020

A.J. Allmendinger splashes to victory in NASCAR Xfinity's Charlotte Roval race in 2020

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

In Sunday's Cup race at COTA, an almost identical scenario began to play out with rain beginning shortly after the race start. Conditions only worsened as it went on and by the second stage, it was clear the 3.41-mile, 20-turn track was being inundated with water. Views from inside of competitors’ front windshields showed virtually nothing – not a comforting thought when they were traveling upwards of 140mph...

While NASCAR waited in the hope that conditions would improve, two violent wrecks unfolded on laps 19 and 25 which left it with no choice but to put out a red flag and address the racing conditions.

In the second incident, Martin Truex Jr. was slowing after running into the back of Michael McDowell when he was hit hard by an unsighted Cole Custer, who rammed Truex’s car at full speed and lifted it off the ground. Thankfully, none of the drivers were injured.

NASCAR allowed teams to pit to address visibility issues on the cars and ordered all future restarts to be single-file. The race then resumed and conditions seemed to improve for a while.

But with less than 20 laps remaining, the rain again became much heavier and once again standing water was evident all over the course. Many of the series’ top drivers were complaining of a lack of visibility, but NASCAR inexplicably soldiered on.

Finally, after Kurt Busch aquaplaned off the track and Austin Cindric – who had run a stellar race as a part-time entry – spun out, NASCAR threw the caution, and eventually another red flag. As the weather conditions continued with no apparent sign of improving, NASCAR finally called the event official after 54 of the scheduled 68 laps.

The problem? Elliott, who was going to be short on fuel and forced to pit if the race went its scheduled distance, was leading, handing the defending champion a victory he might otherwise may not had been able to earn on the track.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Thomas Built Buses, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Pirtek, Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Louisiana Hot Sauce

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Thomas Built Buses, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Pirtek, Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Louisiana Hot Sauce

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

This being Elliott’s first of the season and allowing Hendrick Motorsports to tie Petty Enterprises for the most Cup series wins in NASCAR history, criticism of the timing of the call came quickly on social media. That was on top of the ongoing criticism from NASCAR’s earlier reluctance to halt the race in the face of worsening track conditions.

After the race, Scott Miller, NASCAR’s vice president of competition, admitted the sanctioning body could have reacted sooner.

“I would kind of own the fact that maybe we did let it go a little bit too long before we did something,” he said. “It’s a learning experience for all of us. We will learn. We will be better next time.”

There's no doubt that NASCAR will learn from the events of Sunday’s race, but the bigger issue is that it said it had done just that following the Xfinity Roval race, which took place under nearly identical conditions.

Why were those lessons apparently not learned and why did NASCAR decide to push the envelope again on Sunday when it came to racing in the rain? And, what has changed in the last couple years that has prompted NASCAR to want to run races in increasingly bad weather conditions?

Even some fans who have advocated NASCAR to race in the rain were criticising it for creating dangerous conditions on Sunday. But to be honest, some of them also criticised NASCAR for pulling the plug with Elliott in the lead. Take from that what you will.

After the race, Elliott was asked what he thought the right call would be in the situations that occurred on Sunday, and stressed “it’s not my call.”

Race winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro LLumar

Race winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro LLumar

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

He is exactly right. It’s NASCAR’s call and NASCAR’s responsibility to conduct the race while officiating the rules it has set out for all competitors to follow.

For some unknown reason of late, when it comes to racing in the rain, NASCAR has decided to go where it has never gone before. And each time it does, it has seen the very predictable consequences – bad wrecks, biting criticism from its participants and being subjected to farcical conspiracy theories.

NASCAR continues to say it will learn from its mistakes. One wonders, though, why this lesson in particular seems so difficult to master.

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang BodyArmor, crash

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang BodyArmor, crash

Photo by: NASCAR Media

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race

Previous article

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race

Next article

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

29min
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NAS

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NAS

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

May 24, 2021
NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race

May 24, 2021
NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
NAS

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos

May 23, 2021
Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NAS

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

May 18, 2021
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020
Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy Plus

Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy

The last season of a retiring NASCAR great has shown promise, and may have resulted in another playoff push without small issues outside his control. 2020 won't be the year Jimmie Johnson would have wanted, but it won't be what he is remembered for

NASCAR
Sep 3, 2020
Why a Le Mans winner is heading into the “unknown world” of NASCAR Plus

Why a Le Mans winner is heading into the “unknown world” of NASCAR

Comparing Porsche's 919 HYBRID LMP1 to NASCAR is motorsport's equivalent of apples and oranges, but this weekend one of Weissach's top works aces will pit his skills against the regulars and revive the tradition of the 'road-course ringer'

NASCAR
Aug 13, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NASCAR NASCAR

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.