Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
News

Shane van Gisbergen's 2024 NASCAR schedule revealed

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen's 2024 NASCAR schedule has been confirmed, with 40 races across the two national divisions of the series.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing livery

Van Gisbergen took the stock car world by storm when he won on his debut at the Chicago Street Course, driving Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 entry.

He was the first driver in over 60 years to win a Cup race in their first attempt.

Now he moves Stateside, leaving behind Supercars for a chance to take on a very different challenge with stock car racing.

The three-time Supercars champion will run the complete NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, driving the #97 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

He will also run seven Cup races, and will be backed by WeatherTech as Trackhouse forms a partnership with the automotive accessories brand.

Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing livery

Photo by: Kaulig Racing

Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing livery

The New Zealander will run his first Cup race of the 2024 season in Austin on 24 March, and then make his oval debut at Talladega Superspeedway, running both races at the iconic Alabama track next year.

Van Gisbergen's complete Cup schedule:

  • Circuit of the Americas (COTA) - 24 March 
  • Talladega Superspeedway - 21 April and 6 October  
  • Charlotte Motor Speedway (Coke 600) - 26 May 
  • Chicago Street Race - 7 July
  • Watkins Glen International - 15 September 
  • Talladega Superspeedway - 6 October
  • Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 20 October

"When I decided to come to America and race, I told Justin [Marks] that I wanted to do everything the right way,” said van Gisbergen in a press release.

“Bringing in a company like WeatherTech as a partner shows how seriously myself and Trackhouse are taking the 2024 season. I am honoured WeatherTech put its faith in the effort and know it will pay dividends.” 

WeatherTech will serve as the primary sponsor for 17 of Van Gisbergen's 33 Xfinity races, as well as the Cup events at COTA, Charlotte, Watkins Glen and the fall Talladega race.  

WeatherTech will also sponsor Zane Smith in the Daytona 500, who signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse and will compete full-time for Spire Motorsports next year.

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

shares
comments
Previous article NASCAR reinstates driver Cody Ware after assault charges dropped
Next article Gragson joins Stewart-Haas in NASCAR Cup return
Nick DeGroot
More
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR reinstates driver Cody Ware after assault charges dropped

NASCAR reinstates driver Cody Ware after assault charges dropped

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reinstates driver Cody Ware after assault charges dropped NASCAR reinstates driver Cody Ware after assault charges dropped

The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

NASCAR Cup

The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Shane van Gisbergen
More
Shane van Gisbergen
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad

Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad

Supercars

Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Kaulig Racing
More
Kaulig Racing
NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Allmendinger holds off Byron for emotional win

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Allmendinger holds off Byron for emotional win

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Allmendinger holds off Byron for emotional win NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Allmendinger holds off Byron for emotional win

Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing

Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing

NASCAR

Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race

NASCAR

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race

Latest news

Sauber to run under Stake F1 Team name in 2024-25

Sauber to run under Stake F1 Team name in 2024-25

F1 Formula 1

Sauber to run under Stake F1 Team name in 2024-25 Sauber to run under Stake F1 Team name in 2024-25

DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick despite Andretti split

DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick despite Andretti split

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick despite Andretti split DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick despite Andretti split

Marquez: My Honda MotoGP exit “a win-win decision”

Marquez: My Honda MotoGP exit “a win-win decision”

MGP MotoGP

Marquez: My Honda MotoGP exit “a win-win decision” Marquez: My Honda MotoGP exit “a win-win decision”

Conway, Miyata complete Vasser Sullivan’s Daytona 24 line-up

Conway, Miyata complete Vasser Sullivan’s Daytona 24 line-up

IMSA IMSA

Conway, Miyata complete Vasser Sullivan’s Daytona 24 line-up Conway, Miyata complete Vasser Sullivan’s Daytona 24 line-up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe