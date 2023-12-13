Shane van Gisbergen's 2024 NASCAR schedule revealed
Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen's 2024 NASCAR schedule has been confirmed, with 40 races across the two national divisions of the series.
Van Gisbergen took the stock car world by storm when he won on his debut at the Chicago Street Course, driving Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 entry.
He was the first driver in over 60 years to win a Cup race in their first attempt.
Now he moves Stateside, leaving behind Supercars for a chance to take on a very different challenge with stock car racing.
The three-time Supercars champion will run the complete NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, driving the #97 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.
He will also run seven Cup races, and will be backed by WeatherTech as Trackhouse forms a partnership with the automotive accessories brand.
Photo by: Kaulig Racing
Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing livery
The New Zealander will run his first Cup race of the 2024 season in Austin on 24 March, and then make his oval debut at Talladega Superspeedway, running both races at the iconic Alabama track next year.
Van Gisbergen's complete Cup schedule:
- Circuit of the Americas (COTA) - 24 March
- Talladega Superspeedway - 21 April and 6 October
- Charlotte Motor Speedway (Coke 600) - 26 May
- Chicago Street Race - 7 July
- Watkins Glen International - 15 September
- Talladega Superspeedway - 6 October
- Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 20 October
"When I decided to come to America and race, I told Justin [Marks] that I wanted to do everything the right way,” said van Gisbergen in a press release.
“Bringing in a company like WeatherTech as a partner shows how seriously myself and Trackhouse are taking the 2024 season. I am honoured WeatherTech put its faith in the effort and know it will pay dividends.”
WeatherTech will serve as the primary sponsor for 17 of Van Gisbergen's 33 Xfinity races, as well as the Cup events at COTA, Charlotte, Watkins Glen and the fall Talladega race.
WeatherTech will also sponsor Zane Smith in the Daytona 500, who signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse and will compete full-time for Spire Motorsports next year.
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
