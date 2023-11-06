NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Blaney claims title as Chastain wins season finale
Ryan Blaney claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series title by finishing second in the season finale at Phoenix, where Ross Chastain interrupted the championship battle to take victory.
Chastain was eliminated early in the Cup playoffs and led just one lap in the previous nine races, but his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet led 157 of the 312 laps on Sunday.
Chastain lost his lead during the final round of green flag pit stops, but repassed Kyle Larson on a restart with 30 laps to go to and held off a late charge from Blaney to earn his second win of 2023.
After Chastain took control of the race, Team Penske Ford driver Blaney and Larson's Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet engaged in a fierce battle for the runner-up position, which would decide the championship winner. Blaney finally emerged with the position with 19 laps to go.
It was the first time since the current playoff format debuted in 2014 that the champion did not win the season finale, not that it mattered a bit for Blaney who followed up Joey Logano's title last year to make it two in a row for team owner Roger Penske.
“Unbelievable year, unbelievable playoffs for us,” said Blaney, who fought back from sixth at the end of Stage 2. “To win back-to-back Cup titles for Penske, that’s so special.
“Having my family here, winning my first Cup title, I got emotional in the car. I’m not a very emotional guy.”
Larson ended up third in the race, his team-mate and fellow title contender William Byron was fourth after taking pole position and winning the opening Stage, while Stage 2 winner Chris Buescher (RFK Ford) rounded out the top five.
Final title contender Christopher Bell was knocked out of contention when he blew a brake rotor and slammed the wall on lap 108, causing extensive damage to his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Completing the top-10 were Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick in his final Cup race, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell and Bubba Wallace.
Asked what was going through his mind in the final laps, Blaney said: “No yellow, I didn’t want a caution. Once I got to the white [flag], felt pretty good about it.
“It’s just about getting there, finishing it off. Didn’t want a yellow. Everyone kept it straight.
“I want to shout-out also Kyle and William, that was fun racing those guys all day, and [Christopher] Bell, unfortunately he broke.
“Racing those two guys at the end, racing clean, that’s what racing is all about. It was a lot of fun.”
NASCAR Cup Phoenix Race Results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|312
|
2:52'01.133
|7
|57
|2
|R. Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|312
|
+1.230
2:52'02.363
|1.230
|7
|35
|3
|K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+3.273
2:52'04.406
|2.043
|8
|34
|4
|W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+5.349
2:52'06.482
|2.076
|8
|33
|5
|C. Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|312
|
+5.784
2:52'06.917
|0.435
|8
|47
|6
|M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|312
|
+5.864
2:52'06.997
|0.080
|8
|41
|7
|K. Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|312
|
+6.336
2:52'07.469
|0.472
|7
|47
|8
|D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|312
|
+8.928
2:52'10.061
|2.592
|7
|29
|9
|M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|312
|
+10.238
2:52'11.371
|1.310
|7
|28
|10
|B. Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|312
|
+12.237
2:52'13.370
|1.999
|7
|37
|11
|D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+12.486
2:52'13.619
|0.249
|7
|26
|12
|A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+13.028
2:52'14.161
|0.542
|7
|25
|13
|A. Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|312
|
+13.649
2:52'14.782
|0.621
|7
|24
|14
|R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|312
|
+14.097
2:52'15.230
|0.448
|7
|23
|15
|B. Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|312
|
+15.443
2:52'16.576
|1.346
|7
|24
|16
|C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+15.687
2:52'16.820
|0.244
|7
|21
|17
|A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+16.544
2:52'17.677
|0.857
|7
|20
|18
|J. Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|312
|
+16.921
2:52'18.054
|0.377
|7
|19
|19
|
C. Hocevar Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+18.293
2:52'19.426
|1.372
|7
|20
|E. Jones Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+19.063
2:52'20.196
|0.770
|7
|21
|21
|
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|312
|
+19.381
2:52'20.514
|0.318
|7
|16
|22
|T. Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|312
|
+20.573
2:52'21.706
|1.192
|7
|15
|23
|R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+22.719
2:52'23.852
|2.146
|6
|14
|24
|C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|312
|
+22.777
2:52'23.910
|0.058
|6
|13
|25
|K. Busch Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|311
|
+1 Lap
2:52'15.794
|1 Lap
|7
|12
|26
|H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|311
|
+1 Lap
2:52'29.017
|13.223
|6
|11
|27
|J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|311
|
+1 Lap
2:52'31.478
|2.461
|6
|28
|T. Dillon Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|310
|
+2 Laps
2:52'25.007
|1 Lap
|6
|9
|29
|J. Haley Kaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|310
|
+2 Laps
2:52'26.842
|1.835
|6
|8
|30
|T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|309
|
+3 Laps
2:52'25.369
|1 Lap
|6
|7
|31
|C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|308
|
+4 Laps
2:52'07.612
|1 Lap
|6
|6
|32
|A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|308
|
+4 Laps
2:52'11.240
|3.628
|6
|5
|33
|B. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|306
|
+6 Laps
2:52'06.113
|2 Laps
|7
|34
|R. Newman Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|305
|
+7 Laps
2:52'29.981
|1 Lap
|8
|35
|A. Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|301
|
+11 Laps
2:52'22.663
|4 Laps
|7
|2
|36
|C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|108
|
+204 Laps
57'42.423
|193 Laps
|4
|1
|Accident
