NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Blaney claims title as Chastain wins season finale

Chastain was eliminated early in the Cup playoffs and led just one lap in the previous nine races, but his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet led 157 of the 312 laps on Sunday.

Chastain lost his lead during the final round of green flag pit stops, but repassed Kyle Larson on a restart with 30 laps to go to and held off a late charge from Blaney to earn his second win of 2023.

After Chastain took control of the race, Team Penske Ford driver Blaney and Larson's Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet engaged in a fierce battle for the runner-up position, which would decide the championship winner. Blaney finally emerged with the position with 19 laps to go.

It was the first time since the current playoff format debuted in 2014 that the champion did not win the season finale, not that it mattered a bit for Blaney who followed up Joey Logano's title last year to make it two in a row for team owner Roger Penske.

“Unbelievable year, unbelievable playoffs for us,” said Blaney, who fought back from sixth at the end of Stage 2. “To win back-to-back Cup titles for Penske, that’s so special.

“Having my family here, winning my first Cup title, I got emotional in the car. I’m not a very emotional guy.”

Larson ended up third in the race, his team-mate and fellow title contender William Byron was fourth after taking pole position and winning the opening Stage, while Stage 2 winner Chris Buescher (RFK Ford) rounded out the top five.

Final title contender Christopher Bell was knocked out of contention when he blew a brake rotor and slammed the wall on lap 108, causing extensive damage to his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro

Completing the top-10 were Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick in his final Cup race, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell and Bubba Wallace.

Asked what was going through his mind in the final laps, Blaney said: “No yellow, I didn’t want a caution. Once I got to the white [flag], felt pretty good about it.

“It’s just about getting there, finishing it off. Didn’t want a yellow. Everyone kept it straight.

“I want to shout-out also Kyle and William, that was fun racing those guys all day, and [Christopher] Bell, unfortunately he broke.

“Racing those two guys at the end, racing clean, that’s what racing is all about. It was a lot of fun.”

NASCAR Cup Phoenix Race Results