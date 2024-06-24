NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Bell wins on rain tyres in weekend sweep
Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Christopher Bell followed up his Xfinity win at New Hampshire by taking the NASCAR Cup race in overtime
Christopher Bell completed a wild and wet sweep of the NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with an overtime win in Sunday’s Cup race on rain tyres.
Bell, who won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, got a big jump on the field on an overtime restart and cruised to a 1.104-second win over a surprising Chase Briscoe.
The final 77 laps of the race were run on wet weather tyres – the longest stint since NASCAR implemented their use on some oval tracks.
Bell moved into the lead for the final time on lap 242 and held on to the top spot through five agonising restarts. The victory is Bell’s third of the 2024 season – tied for the most of any driver – and ninth of his Cup career.
Bell was already well versed on wet weather tyres at New Hampshire as they were utilised at the start of Saturday’s Xfinity race, which was his fourth at the track in that series.
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Josh Berry ended up third, Kyle Larson fourth and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.
Tyler Reddick appeared to have victory in hand thanks to staying out after the end of Stage 2, won by Denny Hamlin who stayed out when most others pitted, and gambling the bad weather would reach the track before the end of the race.
It did, but NASCAR waited out a two-hour, 15-minute rain delay to dry the track enough to utilise the wet weather tyres. Reddick duly finished sixth, ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and John Hunter Nemechek.
Martin Truex Jr. rallied to ninth after a slow right-rear tyre change at the start of the final Stage, and being spun around by Brad Keselowski, while Ross Chastain completed the top 10 despite himself being turned around by Justin Haley.
Reddick and Michael McDowell led the way with 108 laps remaining as the final Stage began, although the caution flags flew immediately when Logano pushed up the track and into Chase Elliott, sending the regular season points leader spinning.
Reddick led McDowell and Larson when the green flag returned on lap 200 and rain about 20 minutes out from the track.
On lap 216, Kyle Busch spun around off Turn 4 and slammed into the inside wall to bring out a caution with Reddick still in the lead.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Toyota Camry
Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images
During the caution, it began to rain, and NASCAR displayed the red flag after lap 219. After a nearly a two-hour, 15-minute delay, the weather cleared, and NASCAR had teams change to wet weather tyres before it restarted with 74 laps remaining.
Reddick remained the lead after Chastain's spin brought out a caution with 60 laps to go, but Bell went to the apron and powered around Reddick for the lead shortly after racing resumed.
His position was unaffected by four more cautions in the closing stages.
Gragson spun around on the apron on lap 265, then drifted up the track and into Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace in an incident that ended up collecting five cars.
Carson Hocevar looped it around off Turn 2, then Ryan Blaney and McDowell wrecked to set up another restart with four laps to go. Keselowski spun around with two laps remaining to send the race into a two-lap overtime.
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire Race Results
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|PITS
|POINTS
|1
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|305
|
3:48'13.839
|14
|2
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|305
|
+1.104
3:48'14.943
|1.104
|10
|3
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|305
|
+1.109
3:48'14.948
|0.005
|17
|4
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|305
|
+1.371
3:48'15.210
|0.262
|11
|5
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|305
|
+1.751
3:48'15.590
|0.380
|11
|6
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|305
|
+2.080
3:48'15.919
|0.329
|10
|7
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|305
|
+2.420
3:48'16.259
|0.340
|18
|8
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|305
|
+2.523
3:48'16.362
|0.103
|24
|9
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|305
|
+2.697
3:48'16.536
|0.174
|14
|10
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|305
|
+2.898
3:48'16.737
|0.201
|19
|11
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|305
|
+3.048
3:48'16.887
|0.150
|19
|12
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|305
|
+3.801
3:48'17.640
|0.753
|9
|13
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|305
|
+3.862
3:48'17.701
|0.061
|23
|14
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|305
|
+3.985
3:48'17.824
|0.123
|10
|15
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|305
|
+4.007
3:48'17.846
|0.022
|10
|16
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|305
|
+4.305
3:48'18.144
|0.298
|12
|17
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|305
|
+4.522
3:48'18.361
|0.217
|20
|18
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|305
|
+4.523
3:48'18.362
|0.001
|31
|19
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|305
|
+4.687
3:48'18.526
|0.164
|11
|20
|T. DillonKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|305
|
+4.724
3:48'18.563
|0.037
|16
|21
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|305
|
+4.829
3:48'18.668
|0.105
|28
|22
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|305
|
+4.857
3:48'18.696
|0.028
|15
|23
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|305
|
+5.144
3:48'18.983
|0.287
|16
|24
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|305
|
+5.173
3:48'19.012
|0.029
|10
|25
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|305
|
+5.290
3:48'19.129
|0.117
|10
|26
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|305
|
+5.434
3:48'19.273
|0.144
|14
|27
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|305
|
+5.522
3:48'19.361
|0.088
|19
|28
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|305
|
+5.704
3:48'19.543
|0.182
|23
|29
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|305
|
+6.617
3:48'20.456
|0.913
|10
|30
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|304
|
+1 Lap
3:48'21.062
|1 Lap
|13
|31
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|303
|
+2 Laps
3:48'22.057
|1 Lap
|18
|32
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|302
|
+3 Laps
3:48'22.033
|1 Lap
|22
|33
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|268
|
+37 Laps
3:19'12.400
|34 Laps
|15
|34
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|265
|
+40 Laps
3:07'42.061
|3 Laps
|9
|35
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|222
|
+83 Laps
2:28'58.841
|43 Laps
|14
|36
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|142
|
+163 Laps
1:19'14.605
|80 Laps
|5
